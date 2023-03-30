Shs2.2t bailout, coffee deals top agenda ahead of NRM caucus

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary caucus meets March 30 at the office of the president in Kampala to discuss a tightly guarded agenda that the executive says "includes matters of national importance."

The caucus chairperson, also government chief Whip, Hamson Obua communicated the morning meeting in a March 28 letter.

Sources close to developments in the NRM camp have told this publication that "its legislators are likely to come up with a party position on a Shs2.2trillion bailout of Mathias Magoola, the proprietor of Dei Bio Pharmacy, as well as an extending shs37b to a local coffee consortium.”

Cabinet is said to have considered and approved both requests that will get the definitive nod from Parliament. A uniform position by the NRM, which has a majority in the 11th parliament, would mean clear passage when the requests are taken to the House. Parliament is currently in the budgeting process for the financial year 2023/2024.

“The caucus will discuss some matters of National Importance. This appears speculative- let’s cross the bridge when we get there,” Obua said on Wednesday.

Caucus Spokesperson, Brandon Kintu, March 29 told Monitor that the agenda of the meeting is largely open with attendees free to raise any matter.

“The major reason for this is an interaction so anything can come up,” he said.

Magoola’s appeal to government for a bail out was first reported by this publication last week. The entrepreneur who gained attention after he told president Museveni he had discovered Covid vaccine embarked on the construction of a multi-trillion Dei Bio Pharmacy in July 2021 to make biological drugs and mRNA vaccines but ran into financing troubles. The Government, through the Minister for Finance Matia Kasaija has expressed its willingness to bail out the entrepreneur.

“In the event that the said monies are being considered, we shall demand that feasibility is made available to the house, and how the taxpayer will recover this investment,” leader of opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga commented on the developments.

We have been demanding for a policy underpinning these cash doll-outs to no avail, hope the request shall be preceded by a policy which other Ugandans struggling with the failed economic policies can revert to for such help,” he said.

Kasambya County MP David Kabanda (NRM) expressed dissatisfaction with government advancing money to private entities yet it has many unfulfilled responsibilities.

“I will reject it. You tell me to give Magoola trillions of shillings for his own venture? Do we really mean business? I will have betrayed my people,” he said.

Other matters

On Wednesday, Kintu revealed that their meeting will also focus on legislative agenda, and pledges of the government and legislators to Ugandans.

Butiru County MP Godfrey Wakooli questioned progress made by the party in its 2021-2026 NRM manifesto.

“I would expect President Museveni to look at the behavior of the caucus members right from the top leadership," he said.

Mubende Municipality MP Bashir Lubega Sempa wants caucus to address concerns around the Parish Development Model (PDM), a poverty alleviation program much touted by government officials.

"We also expect some re-assurance from the president on the Homosexuality Bill because we feel [that] he should give it the real urgency it deserves as he may be arm-twisted by the donor community and Western states to end-up developing cold feet," he added.