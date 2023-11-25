Shs2.7b projects handed over to Kabale municipality for use

Community projects worth Shs2.7 billion were on Friday handed over to Kabale Municipal Council authorities for immediate use with a call on the beneficiaries to utilize them optimally thus ensuring that the intended purpose is achieved.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma assisted by the Kabale mayor, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha and the Kabale town clerk Ms Justine Barekye commissioned Rutooma health center III (Shs920 million), Staff house at Kamukira health center IV (Shs860 million), Kigongi-Rushaki road (Shs755 million), Kabale primary school main hall (Shs90 million) and rehabilitated theatre and ramp at Kamukira health IV (Shs81 million) before they handed them over to the community for use.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma commissioning Kigongi-Rushaki road on November 24, 2023 as other leaders look on. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

“I want to thank the government for releasing the funds that were used in the construction of these community projects. In the same vein, I thank the contractors of these projects for observing value for money while executing these works and also I thank the authorities at Kabale municipal council for supervising them. It is now the duty of the community members to put them to maximum use besides protecting them from any form of vandalism,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

According to Mr Byamugisha, the commissioned projects were started and completed during the 2022/2023 financial year. He appealed to the community members to support the NRM government if they want more projects in future.

“You remember I became the mayor of Kabale municipality on the FDC party ticket and as I sought for my second term in office I won as an independent candidate. Because of these government funded projects that were successfully completed in 2026 I will not only join the NRM government but also canvass for it support,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Kabale resident district commissioner Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma commissioning Rutooma health center III in Northern division Kabale municipality. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA



Other leaders that include the LCIII chairman for Northern Division Mr Isaac Rushoga and the LCIII chairperson for Southern Division Ms Mackline Batware welcomed the commissioned projects arguing that they will offer timely services desired by the community.