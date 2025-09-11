Shs253m grader funds mysteriously disappear in Njeru Municipality

A war of words has erupted in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District between the political and technical leadership over Shs253m reportedly missing funds that were meant for the purchase of a road grader.

The fallout came to light during a meeting with the Municipality Road Committee at Safari Hotel, Jinja City on Tuesday, where Njeru Municipality Mayor, Mr Yasin Kyazze, and Town Clerk, Mr William Kamala, exchanged accusations over financial mismanagement.

Mr Kyazze expressed concern over the poor condition of the roads in the municipality, stating that whenever he approaches the Town Clerk about the issue, he is referred to the Municipal Engineer.

"I have a serious concern about the condition of our roads in Njeru," said Mr. Kyazze.

"Whenever I raise the issue with the Town Clerk, he shifts the blame to the Municipal Engineer. Yet when you check the books, money is shown as received and roads are marked as done but on the ground, there's nothing. The technical team is simply eating public funds."

The Mayor further revealed that the money meant to purchase a grader has mysteriously disappeared from the account.

"It's a shame that despite collecting local revenue and setting aside funds for a grader in the 2024 budget, there is absolutely nothing to show for it. We want the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to investigate," he said.

Dr. Lulume Bayiga, the MP for Buikwe South, criticized the council's extravagant spending, citing Shs40m spent in a single council sitting. "If funds for a grader have indeed gone missing, they must be refunded. Spending Shs40m per council session when the budget line is only Shs9.5m is outrageous," Dr. Lulume said. "That money could build at least 1 km of road."

In defense, Mr. Kamala denied that the funds were misused, claiming that Shs200m is still intact in the accounts and Shs15m was used to purchase land in Wakisi Division.

"It's not true that the grader money was embezzled. I've done my best to protect it. Yes, we spend Shs40m per council sitting. Njeru is one of the most expensive councils in the country, but I've tried to meet our obligations," Mr Kamala said.

Residents have demanded accountability, noting that this is not the first time public funds have mysteriously disappeared in the Municipality. "Money getting lost in Njeru Municipality is not a new mystery but a pattern. As residents, we demand accountability. We want accountability for our money," said Mr. Kenneth Amula, a resident of Kyabagu village.

Mr. Julius Waiswa, another resident, noted that Njeru gets a lot of revenue from trucks entering and leaving factories with goods, but there is no visibility of the municipality in terms of infrastructural development. "You can see from just the office administration, which does not represent a Municipality status with full departments," he noted.



