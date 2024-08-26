Shs270b shot in the arm for fight against malnutrition

A campaign to end child hunger and malnutrition nationwide has got a new boost, with World Vision Uganda allocating $75m (Shs277.5 billion).

The campaign dubbed ENOUGH is aimed at ending child hunger and malnutrition nationwide in line with the global and regional frameworks, including Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, Africa Agenda 2063, and Uganda’s National Development Plan.

“The ENOUGH campaign seeks to promote diversified food production, social behaviour change, policy strengthening, and resource mobilization to combat child hunger and malnutrition,” said Mr Jeremiah Nyagah, the national director of World Vision Uganda,

“We will commit $75 million over two years to drive sustainability and impact,” Mr Nyagah explained.

She was addressing the media during the launch of the campaign in Kampala last week.

Ms Jacqueline K. Opondo, the board chairperson, emphasised the need for multi-sectoral approaches to secure livelihoods and improve nutrition among children.

“Ending child hunger and malnutrition is our commitment to improving children’s lives in our operational communities,” she said

The campaign will be rolled out in the districts of Abim, Adjumani, Agago, Moyo, Moroto, Nebbi, Maracha, Oyam, Zombo, Buhweju and Kalungu , among others.

“We will kick off the campaign with Karamoja, which is doing badly at the moment,” Ms Opondo said.





Impact

She highlighted the organisation’s impact on vulnerable children, citing partnerships with the government, donors, and partners.

“World Vision Uganda has positively impacted more than 3.5 million children through programmes in the various sectors of health and nutrition, education, child protection, water and sanitation, disaster response, resilience, and livelihoods. These achievements have been made possible through partnerships with the Government of Uganda, donors and various partners,” said Mr Nyagah. “This has also included the introduction of initiatives that drive national focus towards having a safe future for the child, some of these have previously included what it takes a world to end violence against children,” he says.

Ms Rukia Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime Minister, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration and coordination for effective nutrition and service delivery.

She expressed dedication to supporting the ENOUGH campaign, particularly in raising awareness and promoting healthy growth for Uganda’s children.

“We will go out and provide and sensitise their parents to provide them with enough food for the marginalised children in Uganda, and we can confirm that many children in this country are in a state where there is no good food to feed them,” she said.

The ENOUGH campaign seeks increased collaboration to scale up initiatives enhancing food production and combating malnutrition.

World Vision Uganda encourages all relevant ministries, agencies, and households to embrace this campaign to collectively end hunger and malnutrition.