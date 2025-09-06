Shs2b for Mayuge Teachers’ SACCO missing, WALIMU demands probe

WALIMU Cooperative Union Ltd, a teachers’ savings and credit institution, has revealed that more than Shs2 billion meant to empower teachers in Mayuge District has gone missing.

The funds, disbursed in 2015 under the Presidential Initiative on Teachers' Welfare, never reached the intended beneficiaries - over 2,000 teachers, raising serious concerns about mismanagement and fraud.

The money was sent directly to the district’s SACCO account to improve teachers' access to affordable credit and uplift their living standards. However, district officials and SACCO leaders at the time are accused of mismanaging the funds, sparking panic among education staff.

President Yoweri Museveni, who launched the initiative to improve teachers’ welfare, described the programme as one of government’s most critical interventions to address educators’ financial challenges.

Mr Steven Nabende, Chairperson of WALIMU Cooperative Union, said the matter is now under formal investigation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), and the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

Speaking on Thursday in Iganga District during the launch of the second phase of the Teachers’ SACCO programme, which allocates an additional Shs500 million to each district, Mr Nabende confirmed that Mayuge had failed to properly utilise funds from the first phase.

“We have now formally initiated efforts to recover the Shs2 billion lost from the Teachers’ SACCO in Mayuge District since 2015,” he said.

He explained that the money was intended to benefit thousands of teachers, but due to mismanagement, none of the intended support was delivered.

To ensure accountability in the second phase, Mr Nabende said the SACCO system has been digitised.

“This time, all loan applications will go through a digital platform. Only applicants with clean financial records will be considered, and the system will automatically reject those with questionable histories,” he noted.

Despite the revelations, Mr Emmanuel Bunya, Communications Officer at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, said no official case has yet been registered from Mayuge District regarding the missing funds.

In a bid to recover the lost money without lengthy court battles, the Union has appointed Mr Stanley Bayole—father of the Inebantu of Busoga—to mediate with implicated SACCOs across the Busoga region.

Often referred to as the “grandfather of Busoga,” Mr Bayole pledged to begin with Mayuge before moving to other districts such as Kaliro, which is also reportedly facing similar issues.





“The cooperative assigned me to mediate between WALIMU and those responsible. I’m starting with Mayuge, my home district, before moving to Kaliro,” he said.

He also urged teachers to borrow with purpose and discipline.

“It’s disheartening to see a teacher struggling while their students live comfortably. Teachers must take loans to improve their lives, not waste opportunities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ms Caroline Atai Kiyai, General Manager of WALIMU Teachers’ Cooperative SACCO, condemned the mishandling of funds by local officials and pledged reforms in the new phase.

She explained that the first phase faced significant challenges, particularly inadequate ICT infrastructure, which affected loan processing and tracking.

“The second phase introduces a modern system to streamline loan disbursement and recovery. With payroll deductions for government-employed teachers, we aim for timely and efficient repayment,” she said.

Ms Atai also stressed the need to reduce loan processing times and address absenteeism in schools. With the new system, teachers will be able to apply for loans using smartphones or designated devices, greatly improving access.