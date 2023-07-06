Shs3.6 billion Obongi projects take shape

The construction of three projects that include a market under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme (USMID-AF) in Obongi district is nearing completion.

The projects include a market at Palorinya Sub-county worth Shs1.7 billion, the Itula resource centre worth Shs938 million, and the Palorinya resource centre at Shs966 million.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Tuesday, Mr Ivan Onapa, the acting district engineer, said the construction of the two resource centres is complete and awaiting commissioning while the market is now at 80 percent completion.

“We were allocated Shs5.4 billion under USMID and under the three projects, we have spent Shs3.6 billion. Given our performance, we are hopeful of getting the remaining balance,” he said.

Mr Onapa said the market will include lockups, stores, restaurants, office space, a clinic, and space for breastfeeding mothers.

The resource centre will be equipped with computers, Internet, a library, and other sports-related facilities that are geared towards creating a conducive environment for traders, youths to get skills and enhance revenue. A resident of Palorinya Sub-county, Mr Loius Tani, said: “We used to travel 40 kilometres to access this kind of service, now we shall have a market and the resources centre near us.” “Even the market was makeshift and rain would destroy goods of vendors. We hope the market will be properly maintained and not vandalised,” he added.

Equally, Ms Mary Juan, a refugee from Palorinya refugee settlement who sells cassava, said: “We used to sell on the streets and under trees. Once there is rain, we abandon the market. During dry seasons we experience a lot of wind and dust that disorganises us. This will then help us from trading decently.”

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Andrew Leru, said when they get more funding next financial year, they will prioritise fencing the new facilities to safeguard them from being vandalised.

“When handed over to us, the sub-county will be responsible for it, this will boost the local revenue of the sub-county and we are already constituting the market allocation committee, the management committee and soon launching the business management plan of the market,” he said.