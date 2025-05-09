Shs3.6b earmarked for gorilla and chimpanzee census

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), in partnership with conservation organizations, has allocated approximately USD 1 million (Shs3.6b) to conduct the sixth Mountain Gorilla census and the first-ever Chimpanzee census in the Bwindi-Sarambwe conservation area.

According to officials, the chimpanzee census will take one month, while the mountain gorilla census will be carried out in two sweeps, each lasting about one and a half months, making a total of three months.

The last gorilla census in 2018 recorded 459 individuals in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. This is the first time chimpanzees in the same forest will be counted.

Mr Wellard Makambo, Director of the International Gorilla Conservation Programme (IGCP), said the exercise will provide accurate data on the population of great apes in the area, essential for effective conservation planning and management.

“This census will help us understand the current number of great apes in Bwindi and measure the success of past conservation efforts. It will also highlight areas that need more attention,” Mr Makambo said.

He added that they had raised $700,000 (about Shs2.5 billion) in cash and another $300,000 (about Shs1 billion) in kind through ongoing local and international fundraising efforts.

Speaking at the launch of the census in Ruhija Sector, Rubanda District, Mr James Byamukama, Executive Director of the Jane Goodall Institute, called the chimpanzee census a milestone in regional conservation.

“This is a landmark moment. It’s been nearly 65 years since Dr Jane Goodall began the first scientific data collection on chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, on July 14, 1960. That research shaped global understanding and conservation policies for chimpanzees,” he said.

UWA Executive Director, Dr James Musinguzi, said the agency is boosting its human resource and logistics to ensure greater protection of wildlife.

“We are increasing manpower, transport facilities, and equipment to better protect our wildlife. I thank IGCP for leading this coordinated effort and the Jane Goodall Institute for initiating the chimpanzee census alongside the gorilla count,” Dr Musinguzi said.