Shs3.9b project to skill 1,200 youth in West Nile

Youth across West Nile from community-based organizations, district youth networks, and associations of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in parts of Madi-Okollo, Zombo, and Nebbi districts will benefit from a Shs3.9b project funded by the European Union (EU).

The three-year initiative aims to empower youth in ten skill sets, including agriculture, horticulture, hairdressing, welding, tailoring and design, bakery, phone repair, hotel management, and hospitality. It will also focus on advocacy training and farmer consultation methodologies to help young people analyze issues and drive change in their communities.

Dr Jemba Michael, Chairperson of the EU Youth Sounding Board, said the entrepreneurship booster platform seeks to empower youth in Uganda’s agricultural sector.

He praised the groundbreaking initiative for focusing on "skills development, market access, and policy engagement to drive sustainable growth and employment opportunities."

At the launch of the Youth Empowerment and Participation in Policy and Development (YEPPAD) project on Wednesday in Kampala, Mr Dennis Kabiito, Executive Director of the Young Farmers Federation of Uganda (UNYFA), stated:

“We are dedicated to empowering Uganda’s youth in agriculture, providing opportunities for growth, international exposure, and a platform for advocacy, enabling them to drive sustainable development and benefit from agri-preneurship.”

He described the initiative as a crucial pathway to tackling youth unemployment by promoting economic growth and empowerment.

“We are committed to making agriculture a viable career path for young Ugandans, focusing on capacity building and ensuring food and income security, so youth can fully benefit from employment and economic empowerment,” he added.

The State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi, underscored the government’s commitment to supporting youth initiatives.

“Government will continue backing such programs. Initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM) dedicate 30 percent of funds to youth, alongside support for women, persons with disabilities, and older persons. Digital transformation remains a key agenda for the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, addressing challenges such as internet access and network coverage. The National Backbone Infrastructure is expanding optic fiber to connect all districts, aiming for nationwide coverage in the coming years,” Hon Baryomunsi said.

Mr Dickson Biryomaisho, Executive Director of the Uganda National Apiculture Development Organisation (TUNADO), highlighted the project’s potential to match skilled youth with job opportunities through skills development and enterprise growth.

“We are targeting 1,200 unskilled and under-employed youth aged between 18 and 35 years, with about 60 percent being female and five percent persons with disabilities (PWDs),” he stated.

Dr Jemba also called for inclusive decision-making platforms for young people.

“The government should involve youth in budgeting and priority-setting processes, ensuring their voices are heard and their aspirations reflected in policies that affect their lives and communities in Uganda,” he recommended.

Hon Baryomunsi further mentioned ongoing government efforts to enhance connectivity across Uganda.

“We are exploring options including the launch of a regional satellite to complement fiber optic infrastructure, especially to serve challenging areas like mountainous regions and islands on Lake Victoria where fiber deployment is difficult. Private investors have shown interest in satellite services. As we embrace new technologies, I want to congratulate students and universities for their role in driving innovation and progress in our country,” he said.