Shs3 trillion held in unresolved land cases-Judiciary

The Judiciary has said that over Shs3 trillion is currently held in unresolved land cases due to backlog.

Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jameson Karemani added that “the money that would be boosting the nation’s economy is held in 10,210 pending land cases in the land division.”

“There are cases where someone bought land and can’t do anything before a case over the land is solved. One’s money is held there,” Mr Karemani told journalist at the Media Centre in Kampala on October 20.

Mr Karemani attributed high case backlog to a shortfall of judges noting that the land division currently has 9 judges and 3 registrars but requires at least 15 (each) in the near future.

“We just feel that when we have that number, we are able to deal with land matters in time,” Mr Karemani opined.

Uganda to host IGAD land conflict conference

Speaking about the October 24-28 Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) conference on land conflict to be held in Uganda, Lands minister Judith Nabakooba said the event expected to attract over 350 representatives is part of the East African justice week.

According to government, the conference “will enable high level policy makers exchange country and cross-country policy experience and lessons learnt to establish a regional agenda and national policy priorities that comprehensively respond to land conflicts.”

President Museveni is expected to be chief guest on the opening day of the conference.

“By coming as people at policy level, we shall be in position to brainstorm and come up with concrete resolutions that can help us,” Ms Nabakooba observed on October 20.

The minister also denounced delays in handling land cases which frustrates investment and economic growth.