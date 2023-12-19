Shs3b vehicles for former speakers of Parliament

Former presiding officers at Parliament on Monday received brand new Toyota Land Cruisers.

The vehicles were handed over by Speaker Anita Among at Parliament's South Parking lot.

Before the giveaway, Ms Among addressed journalists at the Speaker's boardroom citing reasons why her predecessors were being given cars.

"I want to thank the Honorable Akol Anthony, the Member of Parliament of Kilak North who brought a Private Members Bill, and in it, the Speakers from 1979 were included in the Parliamentary Pension Act, 2022 and that is why today we have the Speakers of 1979 to date in this board room," Ms Among said before the Speakers in the boardroom.

The recent enactment of the Parliamentary Pensions Act extended the benefactors to include all Speakers who served Uganda since 1979.

"An amendment [was passed] to include all the Speakers because they have contributed to the well-being of this country, to this Parliament," Ms Among added.

Ms Among handed over a car each to Mr Edward Ssekandi (Speaker from 2001 to 2011), Mr Edward Rugumayo (the Chairman of the National Consult- ative Council-NCC, from 1979 to 1980), Mr Francis Butagira (Speaker from 1980 to 1985) and Hajj Moses Kigongo (Vice chairman of NRC, 1986 to 1996).

Ms Rebecca Kadaga (Speaker of the 9th and 10th Parliament from 2011 to 2021), was among the car beneficiaries but was absent from the ceremony. It is not clear whether she later sent an aide to pick it up on her behalf.

The vehicles, according to Ms Among, remain properties of the government and will be maintained by Parliament.

"Parliament will give you former Speakers drivers, Parliament will fuel these cars but every after five years, we will be giving you a new car or in between when the new cars get a problem, you will bring back and we give you another car," Ms Among said.

"You will be required to bring your own driver whom we shall recruit as a Parliamentary Staff, who will be paid by the House," she added.

The price of each of the vehicles was not mentioned. However, in the open market, the average price of a brand- new Toyota Land Cruiser of the same make goes for between Shs600 million and Shs700 million.

There was no car reserved at the give- away ceremony for President Museveni who was the chairman of the National Resistance Council (NRC) from 1986 to 1996 ultimately serving as the House's de facto Speaker.

Ms Among had, however, in her remarks stated that "the Speakers they considered in the Act include His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni".