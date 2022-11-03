Shs3b works on Agoro irrigation scheme stall

The rehabilitation works on Agoro irrigation scheme in Lamwo District have stalled despite the government injecting in about Shs3b in one year.

Constructed in 1969 with funding from the World Bank, the scheme was designed to irrigate the farmlands at the foothills during the dry season.

In 2013, the Ministry of Water and Environment sunk in Shs27b to rehabilitate the facility but it failed to kick off.

Last year, it contracted GETS Technical Services Limited to embark on the works.

In a nine-month contract that commenced on August 10, 2021, the company was tasked in a Shs1.5b deal to improve works before May this year.

They included the construction of a 10km GRP pipeline, the construction of 59 off-take boxes with CI-gate valves, the construction of 16.75km of unlined tertiary canals, and the supply and installation of 250 metal fabricated control gates.

Beneficiaries complain

However, authorities of Agoro Self-help Irrigation Cooperative Society Ltd to whom the facility was handed over, say it has failed to meet the production needs of the farmers.

Mr Allan Ocaya, the chairperson of the cooperative, said sections of the damaged facility keep flooding, affecting their crops.

According to Mr Gabriel Nyeko, the prime minister of Lugorone chiefdom where the project sits, farmers have been forced to use sandbags to block the floods.

“There are more than 200 water canals that cannot absorb water so our gardens flood due to a poor drainage system,” Mr Nyeko said.

Ms Brenda Akao, the ministry’s regional spokesperson, said the contractor abandoned the works due to failure by the government to pay all the contract fees. “We had a lot of problems with the contractor, then he picked up. His work is at a standstill due to payment challenges but his payment must not take more than two months from now, and he cannot keep workers on site when there is no money,” Ms Akao said.

Last week, Mr Benson Okidi, a sociologist at the ministry’s department of water and production, attributed the delays to Covid-19 and administrative challenges. Mr Osborn Oceng, the Resident District Commissioner, said they would petition the ministry over the stalled works.

Contractor faulted