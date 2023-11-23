Shs400m mulberry project goes to waste

Lawmakers on the Presidential Affairs committee have directed the government to fund the abandoned mulberry project in Zombo District.

The Shs400 million project, located in in Nakaseke Village, Anyola Parish, Atiak Sub-county, was initiated by the government through Alur Kingdom in the early 2000s for the production of silk worms to enhance people’s livelihood.

But the committee chairperson, Mr Denis Onekalit, on Tuesday said the project has failed to succeed due to poor funding by the government.

“We shall investigate why the government abandoned the mulberry project by not sending funds to facilitate the production of silkworms. By now the government should have set aside funds for the construction of a production house for silkworms. This is not done,” Mr Onekalit said.

The seven acre plantation in the district has now been swallowed by weeds. According to the locals, the mulberry project that was started by the government in Zombo district 20 years ago has been abandoned.

One of the community members, Mr Ibrahim Nimungu, a resident of Nakaseke Village, Anyola Parish, said on Tuesday that only coffee, which was introduced during President Milton Obote’s regime is benefiting the people.

“It is sad to see that the plantation is all covered by weeds and those who were working on the plantations haven’t been paid since 2021,” Mr Nimungu said.

Another resident, Mr Gilbert Kambeja, said: “We cannot put much effort on the project, which the government has abandoned. This is an eye opener for the government to carry out assessment and sensitize communities before projects are launched. This will minimise wastage of taxpayer’s money.”

The Resident District Commissioner, Lt Col (Rtd) Pius Alitema, said he was not aware of the project.