Shs48b was spent to foil my Speakership bid, says Kadaga

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, says at least Shs48b was spent to foil her Speakership bid for the eleventh Parliament.

Ms Kadaga lost her re-election as Speaker to the late Mr Jacob Oulanyah, who later passed away on March 20 in Seattle, the United States, and was replaced by Ms Anita Among.

During a reunion with her supporters, campaign teams, coordinators and stakeholders in Kamuli District, Ms Kadaga, who is also the District Woman MP, said her Speakership bid was foiled by such a colossal amount of money.

“Because of my persistence and bold fight for Busoga, Shs48b was spent to fight me in the last (Speakership) elections, but I managed to get 197 votes,” she said.

Ms Kadaga neither referenced who foiled her Speakership bid nor the source of such huge funding; however, Mr Chris Obore, the director of communications at Parliament, said he was not aware of such a scheme.

“Spent by who? I have no idea because it can’t be from the Parliament budget; and if it's outside Parliament, then I really would not know much (but) it can only be the business of politicians,” Mr Obore said in a brief telephone interview.

Ms Kadaga further used the platform to address accusations that she is Busoga’s biggest “problem”, saying on the contrary, she is the Sub-region’s “voice and solution”.

“I have been wrongfully accused of being the stumbling block, a problem to Busoga but the reality is that I am the Bridge, voice and solution to Busoga,” she explained.

According to Ms Kadaga, the biggest problem is the fight for supremacy in Busoga Sub-region, allegedly by those who have contributed “nothing”.

Ms Kadaga cited her efforts in the elevation of Iganga Municipality, Kamuli Municipality, Jinja City, Musita-Namayingo road, the struggle for Isimba Bridge and attracting several NGOs and development partners to the Sub-region among others.

She, however, reiterated her commitment to stand, advocate, lobby and fight for Busoga, saying she will never get tired of reminding the government of the Sub-region’s share in return for the total support.

Ms Annet Mary Nakato, the Buyende District Woman MP, cautioned Basoga against infighting and “stressing” Ms Kadaga, but use the coordinators.

“Busoga Sub-region is now the strategic target because minerals and oil discovered in Makuutu (Iganga) and Buyende have already started attracting schemers under the guise of promoting development and helping the people.