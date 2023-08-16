Shs500m fish plant lies idle

A fish processing plant that was built by the government at Rwenshama Fishing Village on the shores of Lake Edward in Rukungiri District, is lying idle after working for only two years following its commissioning in 2020.

In 2018, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Industry, constructed a modern fish factory at a cost of Shs500 million at Rwenshama Landing Site with funding from the African Development Bank.

The initiative was meant to reduce post-harvest losses of fish by helping more than 7,000 fishermen and women process 3,000 tonnes of fish annually.

The chairperson of Rwenshama Parish, Mr Kenneth Nuwagaba, said the plant has since been rendered useless.

“The factory is surrounded by bushes and has since become home to snakes, bats, and other wild animals,’’ he said.

He requests the government to revive the fish processing plant to boost household incomes and fight unemployment.

The chairperson for Rwenshama Fishing Village, Mr Chance Henry, said the plant has become a habitat for crocodiles and hippos.

“The government should take over the plant. The community has failed to manage it,’’ he said.

Mr Patrick Wandera, a fisherman at Rwenshama Fishing Village, said the plant suffered a setback in 2020 due to unfair policies that were introduced by the marine force.

“The fishermen abandoned the landing site when Uganda People’s Defence Forces deployed marine forces to stop illegal fishing. They came with unfair policies that distracted fishing activities,” he said.

Mr Fred Amanya, another fisherman, said they have informed their leaders about the stalled plant, but they have not got any feedback.

The district fisheries officer, Mr Dan Mugyenyi, said the plant was abandoned due to a lack of fish.