Shs60b patient capital up for grabs for Uganda’s farmers

Agriculture remains the beating heart of Uganda’s economy, employing about 70 percent of the population and sustaining millions of households yet the sector suffers from chronic under-financing.

For most smallholder farmers and rural businesses, accessing affordable credit remains an uphill battle.

Banks shy away from lending to agriculture because of the risks posed by weather shocks, price volatility, and lack of collateral.

Farmers are therefore, left to rely on informal lenders, high-interest loans, or simply stay stuck in subsistence.

It is this gap that PostBank Uganda—soon to be Pearl Bank—and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) are now trying to fill.

The two institutions have signed a 13-year partnership aimed at expanding access to finance for farmers, cooperatives, and rural entrepreneurs.

The deal brings Shs60 billion in concessional credit, complemented by Shs4 billion in technical assistance.

Together, these resources are designed not just to inject money into the system, but to build capacity for climate-smart agriculture, deepen financial inclusion, and design products that reach women and youth.

“PostBank’s purpose is to Foster Prosperity for Ugandans, and this has been showcased through the financing portfolio that we extend to the different sectors that continue to inspire economic growth. Among these is the agriculture sector, which employs about 70 percent of Uganda’s population,” says Mr Julius Kakeeto, PostBank Uganda managing director.

Mr Kakeeto says that the partnership with AFD “reaffirms its commitment towards creating an enabling environment for Ugandans to participate in the rich agriculture value chain, which comprises sector actors like agro-input suppliers, mechanization dealers, irrigation solution providers, and regulatory institutions like the Bank of Uganda.”

From AFD’s side, “This collaboration aims to unlock new energy and investment across Uganda’s agribusiness sector from smallholder farmers and SACCOs to women and young people while driving the adaptation of agriculture to the realities of climate change,” said Marc Trouyet, AFD’s Country Director in Uganda.

France’s Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Virginie Leroy, emphasized that the initiative reflects her country’s commitment to rural inclusion.

“Through this initiative, France reaffirms its commitment to supporting Uganda’s farmers, cooperatives, and rural entrepreneurs, who remain at the heart of the nation’s agricultural sector,” she noted.

But the deal is not only about credit lines. The Shs4 billion technical assistance grant will be channeled into building the systems, risk models, and staff expertise that PostBank needs to sustainably serve high-risk rural customers.

Without this technical backbone, concessional loans alone would likely fail. By marrying capital with capacity, the initiative tries to address the root causes of agricultural under-financing.

Still, success is not guaranteed. Agricultural finance everywhere carries risks: crop failure, climate shocks, and fluctuating commodity prices could undermine repayment.

Banks often struggle with the cost of reaching rural areas, and even concessional capital can be absorbed inefficiently if governance is weak.

The test will be whether PostBank can balance inclusion with discipline—serving women and youth without concentrating loans in safer, urban-linked farms only.

Yet the timing feels right. Uganda’s agricultural sector is under pressure to modernize, digitize, and adapt to climate change. Without long-term capital, this transition could stall.

Partnerships like PostBank–AFD offer capital that is not chasing quick returns, but willing to stay for over a decade to nurture systemic change.

Similar initiatives in Kenya and beyond have shown how blended finance can catalyze private investment once early risks are absorbed.

In Kenya, for instance, Hello Tractor, working with Heifer International and backed by Aceli Africa, piloted a blended finance model that de-risked lending to smallholder farmers.

The result was not only access to mechanization but also proof that concessional funding can unlock credit flows where traditional banks once hesitated.

Another example is Kenya’s PROFIT project, which combined risk-sharing facilities, concessional credit lines, and technical assistance.

This approach incentivized lenders to extend loans to rural farmers and diversify their services, demonstrating how structured blended instruments can create confidence in agricultural finance.

Closer to home, Uganda has also seen blended finance programs deliver impact. FSD Uganda, through initiatives like the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF), the Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF), and the Micro & Small Enterprises Recovery Fund, has shown that carefully designed blended capital can expand formal financial services and reduce systemic risk in agricultural lending.

Meanwhile, the AgrInvest initiative—a joint effort of the FAO and Uganda Development Bank—goes a step further by using public funds to attract sustainable private investment into the agrifood sector.