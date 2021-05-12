Shs700m spent on Covid-19 tests as Museveni takes oath

By U R N More by this Author

The Health Ministry has spent over Shs700 million to test guests for Covid-19 as President Museveni takes oath for a sixth elective term in office.

This reporter has learnt that the over 4,000 guests at the ceremony were subjected to tests as per the Covid-19 standard operating procedures. Each PCR test costs close to Shs180,000.

Those who were tested include services providers, journalists and security personnel among others, attending the ceremony at the Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds Wednesday. Only those that have tested negative for the virus will be allowed at the venue. The Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says the guests who have not received their results will do so at the entrance of the venue.

“We will have over 4,000 people here in a way that adheres to the guidelines and statutory instruments. Everyone coming here has been tested. We are expecting that at the entrance apart from those people having their own results, results will also be provided so that as you come in, you're ticked off against your name. If you're negative, you'll be allowed in but if you're positive and you were not aware we shall also guide you,” she said.

The PCR tests were carried out two days prior to the event. Ms Aceng says extra precaution has been taken to ensure that the ceremony does not turn into a mass spreader of Covid-19. Guests will not be allowed to handshake or hug anyone. Ms Aceng said on arrival, each guest will sanitize their hands before being led to their designated seats by ushers.

The only movement to be allowed will be to places of convenience or hand sanitization points. Delegates will be seated two meters apart and everyone will be expected to wear a facial mask at all times. To further avoid cross-infection at the venue, Ms Aceng revealed that all service providers have undergone a 14-day quarantine after testing.

"Service providers have been under quarantine for the last 14 days including testing to ensure no cross-infection occurs with our invited guest or even at the venue," Dr Aceng said. The event will start at 8:00 am with the arrival of guests and end at 2:30 pm.

Dr Aceng's ministry on Tuesday confirmed 43 new virus infections as number of cases rose to 42,427 with a total of 346 virus deaths since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in the country.

So far, a total of 404,972 people have been vaccinated against the virus while only 1,044,170 tests have been carried out of a population of 45 million Ugandans.

Nine heads of state from Guinea, Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia, Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo are expected to attend the ceremony in persons.