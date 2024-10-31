Shs730m ward expected to boost maternal health in Kyotera

Expectant mothers in Kyebe and neighboring communities in Kyotera District have a reason to smile with a first of a kind shs732m modern maternity ward nearing completion, officials said.

Its construction was prompted by Rotary club of Konge Lukuli with support from the Rotary club of Albert Park Australia and Randers Sondre Denmark in a bid to address rampant cases of pregnant mothers dying on their way to hospital or in the hands of the traditional birth attendants (TBAs).

Francis Kizza, chairperson at Kyebe County said once the facility is completed, it could reduce referrals from the health center, saving mothers from numerous challenges, including transportation expenses.

“When mothers here are referred to, many of them have to use boats. Once, we even recorded a mother who gave birth on a boat. The boat fare is high, and most mothers cannot afford it,” Kizza explained.

He added: “Delays in mothers during labor increase the risks associated with labor. Some mothers who opt for boda bodas face additional costs, as our health center has no ambulance, forcing mothers to travel to Kakuuto, which is about 40 km from here.”

Kizza noted that the health center serves 26 parishes, with over 30,000 people, including mothers accessing healthcare there.

The maternity ward is expected to be completed in December this year, and will include a delivery room, a maternity recovery room, a nursery for babies, and a midwife’s station.

Ms Vicky Nante, a mother from Mirigye village in Kyebe Subcounty, shared her appreciation for the new project at Health Centre III saying that she nearly lost her sixth baby on boda boda to Kakuuto.

She explains that sixth pregnancy nearly ended in tragedy when she experienced complications during labor and was referred to Kakuuto, 45 km away, for a C-section.

“The health center had no ambulance to take me to Kakuuto at night, and it took me two hours to raise Shs30,000 for a boda boda to take me there,” Ms Nante explained.

Fortunately, she arrived safely and delivered her baby without complications, despite the bumpy, flooded road.

“I hope the new maternity ward will provide proper healthcare so that more mothers and babies will have a chance at life,” she told Monitor on Wednesday.

While supervising the construction in Kyotera District yesterday, Joyce Nakalembe, president of the Rotary Club, stated that Shs183 million ($50,000) has been invested so far. However, they still need Shs551 million to complete the facility and equip it with essential machines and medicines.

“Reports indicated a high mortality rate of children and cases of women contracting diseases due to being handled by non-professionals,” Nakalembe said

She added: “The state-of-the-art maternity ward will feature solar-powered lighting, oxygen concentrators, and essential medications. This comprehensive approach will significantly reduce maternal and infant mortality in Kyebe and nearby sub-counties.”

Ms Nakalembe said the maternity ward will offer life-saving interventions, including emergency cesarean sections, newborn care, and prenatal services urging well-wishers to join their fundraising efforts to enhance healthcare for mothers in the area.

During the same visit, Mr. Michael Sandor, a Rotarian from Randers Søndre, Denmark, shared that when they visited the Kyebe Health Centre, they were struck by the poor condition of the maternity ward and heard reports of mothers turning to TBAs in large numbers.

Research by WHO shows that globally in 2015, 303,000 women died from pregnancy related causes. 2.7 million babies died during the first 28 days of life and 2.6 million babies were stillborn.