Shs750 million in scholarships up for grabs

At least some 180 students struggling with tuition fees and other scholastic expenses will benefit from the Shs750 million made available by Madhvani Foundation in university scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to a statement, the Shs750 million in university scholarships is meant for academically gifted but financially challenged Ugandans pursuing undergraduate and post graduate studies in mainly scientific and technical education.

Close to 3000 students have since benefitted from Madhvani Foundation scholarships program – arguably Uganda’s largest private sector education, since 2003.

Related

PRIME Madhvani grants now at half a billion Education

Ms Sandra Lukunge, a 24-year-old fourth-year Biomedical Engineering student at Makerere University, is one of the current beneficiaries who got the scholarship in the third time of asking, demonstrating the high demand for such support.

“It is a great honor to once again officially launch our Shs750 million scholarship program for the 2025/2026 academic year. This initiative is not just about providing financial assistance—it is about unlocking potential, nurturing talent, and building a stronger, more prosperous Uganda,” said the chairman of the Madhvani Foundation and a former minister of Finance, Mr Gerald Sendaula, during the launch of the university scholarships on earlier in the week.

According to Mr Sendaula, also former Minister of Finance, education is the foundation upon which nations are built. This is because it empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and drives economic progress.

However, he said: “For many talented young Ugandans, the dream of higher education remains out of reach due to financial constraints. Today, we take a bold step to change that narrative. Through this scholarship program, we are investing in the future of our country by supporting academically gifted but financially challenged students to pursue Undergraduate and Postgraduate studies in critical fields such as: Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Engineering, Food Science and Technology.”

He continued: “Others that will receive support include those pursuing disciplines such as IT, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Architecture, Veterinary Medicine, Actuarial Science, Environmental Studies and Human Medicine.

“These fields are the backbone of our economy and our society. By supporting young minds in these disciplines, we are ensuring that Uganda has the skilled professionals it needs to compete on the global stage.

More than cash …

“This scholarship program is more than just financial aid—it is a commitment to excellence, innovation, and opportunity. We are not just funding students; we are mentoring future leaders, fostering groundbreaking research, and driving national development,” said Mr Sendaula as former of Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development who also served as the State Minister for Higher Education, currently a board member of the Foundation, nodded in approval.

Call to Action

Message from the Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation, a charitable trust in Uganda that supports scientific and technical education established in 1962 to honour the legacy of Muljibhai Prabhudas Madhvani, implore the young men and women who will benefit from this program to seize the moment. This, according to the board, is an opportunity that should be taken with determination, hard work while striving for excellence.

“Uganda needs your skills, your innovation, and your leadership. This scholarship is not just financial support; it is an investment in you—an investment in Uganda’s future. Let us remember that education is a powerful tool for change, progress, and transformation. Let us continue working together to break barriers and create opportunities for the next generation,” said Mr Sendaula.

Utility

The foundation's main goal is to promote and maintain scientific and technical education among Ugandans. One of its key initiatives is a scholarship program, started in 2003, to support students pursuing undergraduate and graduate studies at Ugandan universities.



