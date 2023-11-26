Shs8 billion to boost onward lending

Thousands of micro and small businesses and individuals across the country struggling with capital have reason to smile after one of their financiers, Premier Credit Uganda, received a financial boost of Shs8b from Oikocredit, an international cooperative and social impact investor.

According to Premier Credit Uganda, the partnership that was signed off last week marks a pivotal moment in the company’s mission to empower micro and small businesses across Uganda by providing them with affordable funding solutions.

“The fund will enable Premier Credit Uganda to extend its lending capabilities to micro and small businesses in Uganda, particularly in the general trade, agriculture, and transport sectors,” the statement read in part.

Adding: “…will play a vital role in fostering economic growth, job creation, and income generation within the communities served by Premier Credit Uganda.”

The company further noted that the goal of the partnership between the two companies is to ensure sustained support for micro and small businesses across the nation.

“This commitment reflects the shared vision of both organizations in empowering local entrepreneurs and promoting financial inclusion,” it noted.

In the same statement, Mr Curtis Musembi, Oikocredit’s Investment Manager for East and Southern Africa, said the partnership will enable greater outreach to micro and small businesses in Uganda.

“We are delighted about this partnership, which is anchored on enabling greater outreach to micro and small businesses in Uganda [as well as] paving the way for job creation and income growth,” Mr Musembi said.

The Premier Credit Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sammy Kandie, welcomed the support from Oikocredit.

“The infusion of capital will strengthen our capacity to serve the diverse needs of micro and small businesses in Uganda,” he said.

Mr Kandie said the funds will be allocated responsibly to ensure that they have a meaningful impact on the businesses and communities. “We pledge to continue growing and also remain committed to providing financial solutions that empower entrepreneurs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance livelihoods across Uganda,” he said.