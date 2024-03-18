Shs8m mice were cheapest on the market - Musenero

Science and Technology Minister Monica Musenero has lashed out at Ugandans who mocked her for buying mice at Shs8m each to facilitate the development of COVID-19 vaccine research, saying they were the cheapest on the market.

She said the four mice were special since they possess some human genes and were on very high demand.

“Remember the mice, if you want to know whether I was annoyed or not, I wasn’t because, for me, it showed me where we are. Ugandans thought that research could be done using rats that run around their houses. You have to vaccinate special mice, worth Shs8m each, and those were the cheapest on the market. Others were saying they were at $100,000 and for us even to get, it took us a year of waiting,” said minister Musenero.

She added:“…The first person we paid said we wait as it would take us over two years and they returned our money after six months. We then started looking for another one who finally gave us one.”

The minister, addressing a research dissemination workshop on pharmaceuticals and vaccine manufacturing in Kampala last Thursday, organised by Ahaki, a civil society organisation, also disclosed that the initial four mice have proliferated and obtained a patent.

Initially, they were two pairs and she is optimistic that in the coming financial year, clinical trials will be made in conjunction with the National Drug Authority (NDA).

“The mice have since multiplied to 160. They were expensive because we were buying a licence to multiply them. So if you pay for only one, you only use that one because they are patented so we paid for a licence such that we can multiply them indefinitely in Uganda. We have used some for research,” she said.

“We hope to go through clinical trials this coming financial year with NDA. We have constructed a road for the vaccine in the country …and we have trained a lot of people,” she added.

In the wake of the 2021 Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Musenero came under heavy scrutiny by the Select Committee of Parliament, accusing her of misusing more than Shs31b meant to support the development of a vaccine.

During the workshop, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, criticised the unfair terms imposed by Western countries during the signing for Covid-19 vaccines in Uganda.

He noted that the nation’s primary concern was saving lives during the global pandemic, leading to an acceptance of these terms without questioning.

“Africa waited for two years to get the Covid-19 vaccines. That was a lot of anxiety as we thought Covid would kill everyone on the African continent because we didn’t have any assurance of getting vaccines,” Dr Kyabayinze said.

He added: “When Covax came in, we also signed many agreements, which up to now hurt our economies. If we had been transparent enough, we would have put clauses such as saying should the disease burden go down, or demand goes down, please don’t supply, we are going to continue paying for some of these vaccines even when we are not using them. We need to manufacture our vaccines.”

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of Uganda Virus Research Institute, in his keynote address, said they are working on two Covid-19 vaccines, an HIV mRNA vaccine and on Cremean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever vaccine.