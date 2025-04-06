Shs900m water project brings relief to Rukungiri residents

Residents of Buhunga Sub-county in Rukungiri District are celebrating the commissioning of a Shs900 million water project that promises to significantly improve their access to clean water.

The project, funded by the Ministry of Water and Environment under the Southern Western Water Umbrella, aims to bring quality water and sanitation facilities closer to rural areas in Rukungiri. It will benefit over 8,000 people across five villages.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at the project site in Ikunuro Parish, Buhunga Sub-county on Saturday April 5, 2025, Mr Robert Mugumya, the operations manager at South Western Water Umbrella, explained that the project is designed to provide clean water for both human and animal consumption.

"We have already extended water services to five parishes in Buhunga, and we plan to extend water access to three more soon. We’ve also prioritized schools, health centers, and households to ensure people have access to safe and clean water," he said.

Ms Mary Kicoori, 56, a resident of Kihanga Parish, shared her relief from the burden of walking long distances for water.

"I used to walk over 10 km to fetch water from the Kihanga stream. Sometimes, it would take me an entire day to get there and back. Now, I’m relieved to have a water tap stand near my home," she said.

Ms Primah Byamukama, 23, an expectant mother, also expressed her gratitude, highlighting that the project will help reduce waterborne diseases.

"On behalf of fellow mothers, I’m so happy to have easy access to clean water. Fetching water from the Kihanga stream was a daily struggle, often wasting time and making it difficult to prepare meals on time," she said.

Ms Kallen Mugisha, the chairperson of Kabingo Cell in Ikunuro Parish, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of access to clean water for the community's well-being.

"The only water source in our area was the Kihanga stream, where wild animals also drink, exposing us to waterborne diseases. This new water source is a blessing," she said.

Rukungiri District Water Officer, Mr Deus Twekwase noted that Buhunga has long struggled with water shortages and urged residents to protect the project from vandals.

"Own this project and protect it from vandalism, as it’s for your benefit and development. Guard it jealously to keep it functioning," he said.

Minister of Security and Rukungiri MP, Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, who officially commissioned the project, called for the protection of water sources and wetlands. He urged residents to avoid planting trees in wetlands, which have contributed to water scarcity in the district.

"I congratulate the people of Buhunga and welcome them to a new era of clean and safe water. I know you’ve faced many hardships, but now you have access to clean water—use it well for the development of your families," he said.

Minister Muhwezi also encouraged the residents to embrace government programmes aimed at eradicating poverty at the household level, urging them to take advantage of available opportunities.

Rukungiri District water coverage

Water access in Rukungiri varies from 79 percent in Nyarushanje Sub-county to 95% in Buyanja Sub-county. The district has 2,315 domestic water points, serving a total of 282,687 people, with 269,767 of them in rural areas. According to Mr Twekwase, the district also has two piped water schemes.



