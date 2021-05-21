Shun corruption for project success, Minister warns

By Roland D. Nasasira More by this Author

The Minister of State for Primary Health in Uganda, Joyce Moriku Kaducu has warned leaders in Karamoja against corruption if different projects being introduced in the region are to register any success.

Ms Kaducu made the remarks on Friday at Hotel Africana Moroto while launching the Health Systems Strengthening for Improved Access and Use of Quality Integrated Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition and HIV services project in Karamoja. The project is supported by Doctors With Africa- CUAMM and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).



“I am told Karamoja is corruption free. If at all there is no corruption in Karamoja, we are sure the project is going to benefit the locals and build a resilient and robust health system. If there is corruption, it means our integrity to sustain the project will be stained. As the project runs, open up your eyes and look at the poor person in the community. Do service beyond self,” Ms Kaducu said.

The minister also asked the Karamoja district health leadership not only to own and take full charge of the one year project but also work to see that its objectives are sustained.

“After the duration and life cycle of the project, you (district leaders) need to think about the end as the project starts so that you do not get stuck along the way,” the minister added.

The Country Representative of CUAMM, Mr Peter Lochoro noted that Karamoja sub-region is one of the regions where old diseases such as cholera, meningitis and tuberculosis are still prevalent. In the prevalent survey that was done five years ago, the Karamoja cluster had a tuberculosis prevalence that was 10 times that at national level, diseases he said are of public health concern.

“Karamoja is a region with difficult health indicators. Some of these indicators are below emergency levels and yet no emergency has been declared in the area. When you talk of things such as maternal mortality, it is 588 per 100,000 live births yet nationally, it had reduced to 336. It is more than double the national average, Mr Lochoro said.

“We are approaching such health concerns in a different way. We believe that securing the future for Karamoja needs emphasis on health system strengthening. It is the most durable change you can live behind to have an effect that can live for many years,” Mr Lochoro added.

He also observed that if communities are empowered to demand and utilise integrated health and community nutrition services, if health facilities are strengthened to offer quality services and if the district leadership provides an enabling environment and stewardship, the new born babies, adolescents especially the most disadvantaged and those living in humanitarian situations will have access to and use quality integrated health, nutrition and HIV services and benefit from a more nurturing and protective and clean environment.

Some of the priorities of the project are district capacity building to plan and budget and working with partners and ensuring that there is coordination using evidence for decision making. The other priority is risk communication and community engagement.

The UNICEF Country Representative in Uganda Mr Munir Safieldin said the project is a partnership between the district health authority, CUAMM, UNICEF and everyone in the community. He said success of the project does not come from one partner but from a collaboration from everyone.



The district health officer, Hans Lokale shared that in terms of nutrition, Moroto’s global acute malnutrition is the highest in the country, with approximately 39.7 percent. This means that out of every 10 children, approximately four of them are malnourished. When it comes to neonatal health, we are losing so many babies which is higher than what is expected. For instance, in the last eight months, Moroto district has lost 47 new born babies who have not seen their seventh day after birth.

“When you look at the quality of maternal care mothers receive, we have poor access because mothers stay far in the villages and few of them give birth at health facilities. Out of 10 mothers, only three give birth at the facility and out of every 10 children, only four have access to immunisation services. If you look at HIV, we are doing much better than previously. The prevalence of HIV in Moroto district is 1.8 percent, lower from 5.3 percent that was the rate five years ago,” Lokale said.

Lokale said is positive the project will be a success because it looks at strengthening systems, leadership and governance, access to information, health information systems, human resource and financing.



