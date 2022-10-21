Sickle cell patients shun Covid-19 vaccination

Some of the sickle cell patients in Mukono District have rejected the Covid-19 vaccines noting that their immunity is already weak and introducing a new virus in their bodies may lead to complications.

Ms Annet Nakalema, 17, a resident of Seeta said she fears receiving the Covid-19 vaccine because her body may not handle.

"My body is too weak, I feel when vaccinated I may get a stroke and I don't want it since I’m always getting blood transfusions," she said.

Mr Tony Musinguzi, 16, a senior three student said he received his first doze of Pfizer but he got anemia and promises never to get a second one.

Some parents to sickle cell children have also denied them Covid-19 vaccines for fears of worsening their health conditions.

Ms Harriet Namusisi a resident in Kisoga Town Council said she could not risk her 13-year-old son's life by vaccinating him against Covid-19 because of the breathing complications that he faces.

"I’m struggling with my son every now and then about his health and I cannot add on the Covid-19 vaccine that may weaken himmore," she said.

Mr Dickson Matayo a resident of Nama sub-county said: "I can take those who are free from sickle cells but not my daughter that keeps me visit hospitals frequently."

Sarafina Bukirwa, the Executive Director of Sarafina Sickle Cell Society (SASCELL) located at Seeta Mukono said some sickle cell children responded positively after the Covid-19 vaccines and others responded negativity.

"We have so far received 15 cases of sickle cell children that didn't respond well out of the 200 that received the vaccines," she said.

She said vaccination to children in rural areas that do not feed well leads to complications noting that a sickle cell worrier, has to eat well and take a lot of fluids to have enough blood to make him or her have good conditions.

The Mukono District Health Officer Dr Stephen Mulindwa encouraged the sickle cell children to take the vaccine noting that it’s them that need it the most since they their bodies are weak.

Over decades, sickle cell health care in Uganda has been swept under the rug. Statics at Mulago sickle cell clinic indicate that there is over 25,000 babies born with sickle cell disease every year and majority of them die before the age of five.

Mulago clinic alone receives at least 50 new patients every month, pointing to a rising trend with over 10,600 registered patients.