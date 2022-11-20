Sigh of relief as 11 Masaka Ebola contacts test negative

Health authorities in Masaka City have breathed a sigh of relief after 11 contacts of the first Ebola victim tested negative for the deadly virus.

According to Mr Ronald Katende, the chairperson of Masaka City Task Force, the results from Uganda Virus Research Institute, Entebbe have given them hope that they can control the spread of the deadly virus in Masaka sub-region.

He said that they are pretty progressing in the contact tracing exercise, adding that they have so far gotten 47 per cent of the contacts they have been looking for.

“I’m optimistic that we will soon get all the contacts,” he said in an interview on Friday, adding that his task force has kicked off community sensitisation campaigns about the dangers of hiding after being in contact with an Ebola victim.

Mr Peter Ayot, Masaka District health educator said they received some Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials which they have distributed to different parts of the district to teach residents the basics of how to control the spread of the virus.

“The IEC materials have already reached several communities including schools, police, and villages for the purposes of sensitising residents on how they can control the spread of the virus. We are also conducting sensitisation campaigns through radio talk shows and community engagements,” he said.

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr James Elima said the situation is under control and asked members of the public to continue following the Standard Operating Procedures and report those that have Ebola-like symptoms so that they can be evacuated in time.