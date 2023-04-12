Sigh of relief as Nyakairima’s widow clears residents to use disputed land

A section of residents in Kiyuni Parish, Gayaza Sub County in Kyankwanzi District who were last year evicted, can breathe a sigh of relief after the landlord allowed them to grow some crops on the disputed piece of land

Ms Patricia Alinda Nyakairima, a widow of Gen Aronda Nyakairima, who claims ownership of the three square mile piece of land had barred residents from accessing their bibanja (plots of land) saying they are illegal occupants.

She also got about 25 soldiers to guard the land stretching to seven villages of Kyerere East, Kiyuni, Birama, Kyakibenje, Butikiro, Dagaza and Kiyuni Central.

But according to Mr Leosan Ssebalunzi, the chairperson of Gayaza Sub County, about 100 affected residents out of 300 have been allowed to grow crops this planting season after negotiations with the late Gen Nyakairima’s family.

He, however, said those currently accessing their gardens are under instructions to use the land only during this planting season and leave after harvesting their crops.

“Negotiations are still underway to ensure that all affected residents are allowed to access their land to grow food. Why should other people from Kakumiro District be allowed to use that land when those who have been settling on it for years are landless?,” he asked during an interview on Tuesday

Mr Abraham Luwalira, the chairperson of Uganda Bibanja Holders Association said that some powerful people in government are taking advantage of the ignorance of the law by a section of the peasants to grab their land.

“The land grabbers steal land from people that are ignorant of the law. Our people need to get sensitised on their rights so that they can ably defend their land in case they are threatened,” he said

During a meeting with evictees and local leaders on March 2, State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja directed more than 300 of them to return to their ancestral land and prepare for the planting season which started last month.

Mr Mayanja also ordered the Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner, Ms Sharon Ankunda, to ensure that whoever was illegally evicted returns. However, some evictees who attempted to return to their bibanja after the minister’s visit faced the wrath of the soldiers deployed to guard the land.

When the Monitor contacted Ms Nyakairima on Tuesday, she declined to comment on the matter, saying: “Please stop calling me on issues about that land.”

But last year, Ms Nyakairima stated that her family rightfully acquired the land, adding that she was ready to defend it at all costs.

“This land belongs to me, nobody has authority over it, I acquired it legally,” she said.

Ms Ankunda on Tuesday said she is not aware that some residents now have access to their gardens.