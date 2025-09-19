Sight complications on the rise in West Nile due to lack of specialised care

The West Nile region has been without specialised eye care services for the past 40 years, forcing community members to travel over 300km to Kampala to access these services. This has led to a high number of cases of low vision and blindness, particularly among the elderly.

Ms Anna Pifua, a 70-year-old resident of Abira village in Zombo District, has been struggling with sight complications. She narrated that she almost sold off her assets to treat her eyes but due to the high cost and long distance to access treatment, she abandoned it.

"If the government fails to construct a specialized eye care services center for the West Nile region, in the near future about 60 percent of the community members in the region would be blind," she warned.

Many patients have resorted to using witch doctors and herbalists as an alternative means of treating their sight problems due to the lack of access to specialized eye care services.

Dr Amos Nyathirombo, an ophthalmologist, attributed the high cases of sight problems to the lack of access to specialized government eye care services, leaving the few available private eye care services centers overwhelmed.

During an eye care camp at Warr health center IV in Zombo district, 655 patients were screened, and 391 booked for cataract surgery. Dr. Nyathirombo emphasized that much as they are being supported by development partners, the poor cannot afford the costs involved.

"Though the comprehensive eye care project for West Nile by Lions of Uganda funded by LCIF has offered eye care services at subsidized costs, it seems like a drop in the ocean due to limited funding," Nyathirombo said.

The royal majesty, the king of Alur, Phillips Olarker Rauni III, has urged the government to consider constructing a specialized eye care hospital in the region.

"My people need specialized health facilities within their reach because they are in extreme poverty and struggling," Olarker said.

Dr. Benson Oloya emphasized the need for community outreach to sensitize communities about their health regularly.

"We have almost 80 percent of our community members with sight problems, but they rarely visit facilities for medical advice," Oloya said.

Mr. Tom Wachibira, father to Dr. Amos Nyathirombo, suggested that a regional eye care center be constructed in the name of his son, who was awarded a diamond jubilee medal for his groundbreaking research on a drug for treating River Blindness.

"If a regional eye care services center is constructed in the name of Dr. Amos Nyathirombo, it would serve the entire people of West Nile," Wachibira said.



