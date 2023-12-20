Silent suffering: Cyberbullying among celebrities’ children

In a world dominated by social media, the pervasive issue of cyberbullying has found a new breeding ground.

Uganda Media Landscape Report, indicates that social media and internet access is growing with 19.5 percent in urban compared to 7.1 percent rural and 15.8 percent male compared to 9.5 percent female. The most individual internet users are in the young age groups of 15 to 24 (22.3 percent) and 25 to 34 (16.4 percent) compared to 2.6 percent (55-64), 1.5 percent 65-74 year olds.

A report by Digital Grassroots on Promoting Child Online Safety In Uganda , states that ‘the biggest challenges on the internet reported by children were cyberstalking (33 percent), cyberbullying (20 percent), and harassment (11 percent), with no mention at all of the issues such as pornography, child pornography, with only a small mention of online abusing.’

While high-profile individuals often showcase their family lives on social media, it is clear that the narrative, doesn't stop at the glittering façade presented on social media platforms.

The study seems to suggest that the actions of authorities, encompassing parents, police, local leaders, and teachers, might be fueling cyberbullying among children, which further presents potential dangers to the young minds exposed to the digital realm.

The very figures entrusted with shielding children from cyberbullying may inadvertently be exposing them to emotional damage. In the pursuit of presenting curated slices of their lives online, celebrities, parents, and guardians may be unknowingly subjecting their children to a world where online cruelty knows no boundaries.

One such incident was in February 2022, when Solomon Sekayi Kyagulanyi (Solomon Kampala), the son of National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine was suspended from St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) after allegedly being found with drugs in his dormitory. The incident put the celebrity’s son in the spotlight, where the institution further accelerated the same by the constant releases explaining what transpired.

This stirred social media’s storm.

While this was an exceptional case of its nature, many celebrities parade their children online either to respond to matters affecting them or otherwise.

One such case is Zari Hassan, a Ugandan socialite, who went on social media to respond to allegations of his son, Raphael, being gay.

“My son is not gay. He has a Spanish girlfriend...and even if he chose to be, I will support him," Zari aid.

The Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mugabi, told this publication that children face online harassment generally, and further advises parents to regulate their children’s activities on the platforms.