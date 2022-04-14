Simbamanyo: Court rules  on sale and taxation costs

The Commercial Court has dismissed an application that had sought a temporary injunction stopping the sale or transfer of Simbamanyo house on Lumumba Avenue and Afrique Suits Hotel in Kampala.

The same court has in a separate ruling ordered the re-assessment of taxation costs that had been awarded to Equity Bank, Meera Investments and Luwaluwa Investments.

While dismissing the application, Justice Stephen Mubiru in his April 12 ruling, held that it would not be prudent to temporarily stop Luwaluwa Investment and Meera Investment from selling or transferring Afrique Suits and Simbamanyo house, respectively.

“The applicants’ (Simbamanyo estates and Mr Peter Kamya) need for such protection must be weighed against the corresponding need of two respondents (Luwaluwa Investment and Meera Investment) to be protected against injury resulting from being prevented from exercising their own legal rights, for which they may not be adequately compensated in damages..,” Justice Mubiru held.

“I, therefore, find that the balance of convenience in favour of the respondents (Luwaluwa Investment and Meera Investment). In light of the forgoing, the order, if granted, would inflict greater hardship than it would avoid, hence the balance favours not granting the temporary injunction order. The application is accordingly dismissed,” he ruled.

Justice Mubiru noted that the consideration is that the two properties (Simbamanyo house and Afrique Suits), have since October 8, 2020 or thereabout, been transferred and are in the physical possession of Meera Investment and Luwaluwa Investments, respectively.

Review of taxation costs

In his separate ruling, Justice Mubiru noted that tax costs given to Luwaluwa Investments and Meera Investment were slightly excessive since the cases from which the taxation costs arose did not involve extra-ordinary complexity.

“I find that the conditions are met in this case and therefore, it is proper that the three bills of costs should be remitted to the taxing officer for taxation. In the final results, the appeal succeeds. The award is set aside, and the three bills of costs are hereby remitted back to the registrar for taxation. Each party is to bear their costs of this appeal,” he added.