Prime

Simbamanyo Estates suffers loss in court

Simbamanyo House was bought by Meera Investments Limited in 2020. PHOTO/FILE

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

In the ruling, the Commercial Court Registrar, Mr Elias Kisawuzi, ordered Simbamanyo Estates Limited and Mr Kamya, to pay Shs600m to Equity Bank Uganda Limited, Shs400m to Meera Investments Limited and Shs300m to Luwaluwa Investments Limited

Court has ordered Simbamanyo Estates Limited and its proprietor Peter Kamya to pay Shs1.3b in legal costs to Equity Bank Uganda Limited and two business firms.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.