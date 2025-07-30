Simbamanyo fails to save multi-billion empire

he Commercial Division of the High Court has dismissed a case brought by Simbamanyo Estates Ltd in an effort to recover its properties: Simbamanyo House and Afrique Suites. The properties were lost over unpaid loans totalling $10m (Shs36b).

The judgment that was delivered by the Commercial Division of High Court judge Harriet Grace Magala brings an end to a protracted legal battle in which the company formerly owned by the late Peter Kamya, alleged fraud and illegal dealings by Equity Bank Uganda and its affiliates. Simbamanyo Estates Ltd sued Equity Bank Uganda Ltd, Equity Bank Kenya, and Bank One Ltd. “This court finds that the defendants did not engage in fraud or unlawful conduct in the financing arrangements.

The plaintiff's claims are without merit and the sale of the mortgaged properties was lawfully executed,” Justice Magala ruled. The case stems from a series of financial arrangements dating back to 2012, when Simbamanyo Estates borrowed $6m (about Shs21.5b) from Equity Bank Uganda (1st defendant) and its parent company, Equity Bank Kenya (2nd defendant) to fund the construction of Mutungo Executive Hotel. The loans were secured with collateral, including Simbamanyo House and Afrique Suites.

The loans

By 2017, after taking on additional loans including $770,000 (Shs2.76b) in 2013 and $450,000(Shs1.613b) in 2014, Simbamanyo struggled to service its debts. To avoid foreclosure, the company sought a $10m (Shs35.8b) loan from Bank One (3rd defendant) to refinance the earlier obligations. But that arrangement collapsed when Simbamanyo defaulted on the new loan as well. Bank One called on the standby letter of credit provided by Equity Bank Kenya, which triggered a clause allowing Equity Bank Uganda to activate a $10m Post Import Finance Loan. When Simbamanyo failed to pay, Equity auctioned the mortgaged properties.

Legal battles

Simbamanyo Estates challenged the foreclosure, claiming the transaction was riddled with fraud, undue influence, and illegality. The company argued that Equity Bank Kenya was not licensed to lend in Uganda and had unlawfully participated in the syndicated loan structure. However, the court rejected this argument, relying on both precedent and statutory interpretation. “There is no law in Uganda that prohibits a person from borrowing from an entity outside Uganda,” Justice Magala ruled. The judge emphasised that the Financial Institutions Act, as amended in 2016, only requires regulation when the lender is a licensed deposit-taking institution in Uganda, a threshold that foreign banks lending to Ugandans do not necessarily meet.

The court found that the syndicated loan structure used by Equity Bank Uganda and Kenya was legal. Justice Magala also dismissed Simbamanyo’s claim that Equity Bank Uganda had usurped the loan facility meant for Equity Bank Kenya without proper contractual steps. On the issue of notice, the court ruled that the terms of the standby letter of credit and the loan agreements did not require Equity Bank to issue a formal demand notice before acting. Adding to Simbamanyo’s woes, the court rejected the argument that the loans were unenforceable due to lack of utilisation request by the borrower. The court further dismissed claims of fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of fiduciary duty.



