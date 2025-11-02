Simeo Nsubuga ordered to apologise to RDC over sexist remarks

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has directed one of its commissioners, Mr Simeo Nsubuga, to retract statements deemed inappropriate and apologize to Kassanda District Resident Commissioner, Ms Pheobeh Namulindwa.

The directive was contained in a letter dated October 28, 2025, and signed by UHRC Chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya.

The letter was in response to a formal complaint lodged by Ms Namulindwa on October 3, 2025, accusing Mr Nsubuga of using public rallies, social media platforms, and audio recordings to allege that she was involved in an inappropriate romantic relationship and election malpractices in the district she leads.

Ms Wangadya described Mr Nsubuga's statements as "sexist, chauvinistic, abusive, and defamatory."

"Unless rebutted with evidence, I find them sexist, chauvinistic, abusive, and defamatory," Ms Wangadya said in the letter. She also reminded Mr Nsubuga that Ms Namulindwa and another individual share the "Ngabi Clan" in Buganda culture, and it is considered an abomination for clan mates to get involved in a romantic relationship as alleged.

The UHRC Chairperson further noted that allegations of election malpractice should be handled within the established NRM Party structures, which Mr Nsubuga had exploited.

"To the contrary, you continue to make statements that are detrimental to Ms Namulindwa as a leader, wife, mother, and public officer," Ms Wangadya clarified.

Mr Nsubuga has been instructed to retract all statements made against Ms Namulindwa and apologize to her within 14 days of receiving the letter.

The letter was copied to several high-ranking officials, including the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Vice Chairperson of the NRM Party, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, and other senior government officials.

When contacted by the Monitor, Mr Nsubuga did not deny receiving the letter but said the matter is being addressed by the higher office and appointing authority.

"I will give a formal statement in regard to the whole issue that is now before the higher office for consideration... I'm aware about what is going to respond to the matter that is already a public concern," he said briefly in a phone interview.

Ms Namulindwa, who confirmed receiving a copy of the letter, said the repeated attacks and degrading remarks and threats informed her decision to petition the UHRC.

"I hold the UHRC with high esteem as custodians of rights of all Ugandans without discrimination, but the personal attack and degrading remarks posted on several social media platforms by one of its employees at the level of a Commissioner are wanting," she said.

The incident dates back to July 2025 when the NRM party primaries for the Kassanda South MP flag bearer were conducted. Mr Nsubuga was among the five contestants, but he lost to Haji Abdul Bisaso, who secured 10,226 votes. Mr Nsubuga garnered 3,172 votes.

Ms Namulindwa said she has a right to defend herself against malicious allegations and thanked the UHRC for taking her complaint seriously.



