Singer Chameleone under probe over assaulting boda boda rider

Police in Kampala are investigating musician Joseph Mayanja, aka Jose Chameleone, after being captured in a viral video appearing to be assaulting a boda boda rider.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala yesterday that they are analysing the video, which was shared on social media at the weekend, showing the artiste appearing to beat up therider who allegedly knocked his vehicle.

He explained that the video did not clearly capture the incident and they are assessing it closely.

“Although neither the boda boda victim nor the singer has reported to police, we are trying to trace the former because we need his statement; we cannot jump and start arresting and summoning Chameleone without getting the evidence from the victim,” he said.

Mr Enanga also called upon other witnesses to help police explain the clear picture of what transpired.

“As our investigations continue, we urge all motorists and road users to desist from such acts of impunity and lawlessness, these are bad habits of carrying sticks and other weapons to threaten other people, which must stop,” he said.

Mr Moses Kintu, a boda boda rider, said they are looking for their colleague so that they can file a case against Chameleone.

“No one has a right to violate someone else’s rights. If the rider had done anything wrong about Chameleone, he should have reported a case to police instead of beating him up. People should not think that boda boda riders are to be humiliated and beaten by whoever wishes,” Mr Kintu said.