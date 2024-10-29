Sinners and saints: Coffee in Uganda has been hot politics

A political storm has blown up in Uganda over coffee, following a vote to shove regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture in a “rationalisation” exercise to reduce expenditure on state agencies.

Coffee growers oppose the move, and matters were fouled further when Parliament Speaker Anita Among was allegedly heard in a hot mic moment urging pro-government troops in the House to “make sure those Baganda don’t have the numbers” to defeat the Bill.

Some of the words were unclear, and Among has denied vehemently that she said such words, even as Buganda, which grows 50 percent of the country’s coffee, denounces her and the move to ingest UCDA as “punishment” for the region.

Coffee in Uganda and most other places (it helped rebuild Vietnam's post-1975-war economy) is political, and the move to swallow UCDA is political, no question about that. The question is, in what way?

We have to go back over 100 years, to come back to today, and also peer into the next 10 years. About 85 percent of Uganda’s coffee is robusta, arabica is 15 percent.

Without boring readers with the details, robusta is lower in standing than arabica, which commands a higher price in the market. When Arab traders first arrived in what is today Uganda in the mid-1840s, robusta coffee was growing wild in the rainforests of Buganda. As has been noted by many, Uganda’s coffee journey began without external involvement.

Arabica coffee, however, was brought by the colonialists, and the first arabica coffee plantations were established around 1914 in Eastern Uganda (the Mt Elgon area), Mt Rwenzori and Kisoro in Western Uganda. Arabica needs a delicate climate. Robusta is resilient and can survive in the lowlands.

Politically, then, robusta became kintu kyaffe, loosely translated as our thing, a child of the home. Arabica, is a stranger; an invader. What happened next was probably by accident, not design.

The sharp rise in the demand for coffee during World War II created a boom, and Buganda cashed in. Apart from other historical factors, coffee handed Buganda power. While colonial Britain cooperated with the Buganda Kingdom, it also sought to dilute that power.

Britain was a Protestant power and soon had to contend with European Catholic powers (Germany, France, and Italy – the latter two in Uganda) for control in Africa. Uganda had been embroiled in the Protestant-Catholic-Muslim wars of 1890.

The leading Catholic heartland became Masaka, which is also considered the birthplace of the Democratic Party, the “Catholic party”. Because it is located in one of the sweetest climate spots in Uganda, Masaka had also become the leading grower of robusta coffee.

Coffee in Western and Eastern Uganda became one of the non-lethal ways by which the British diluted Buganda and Catholic power. But it only conferred what it took from Buganda on a non-Buganda Protestant strand.

Robusta was promoted in anti-monarchist Ankole, especially in the Bushenyi area. Bushenyi and Bugisu became important cogs of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), the “Protestant party”. UPC flourished in Kisoro too. The Obote regime expanded these coffee initiatives and piloted local land reforms along them in Bushenyi.

On May 27, 1980, when former President Milton Obote returned to Uganda after nine years in exile in Tanzania, he landed in Bushenyi. They called him “Nyamurunga”. Coffee is one reason Obote was so worshipped in this area.

We shall jump beyond the Idi Amin and Obote II eras. Only worth mentioning that the coffee stockpiles President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) found in the cooperative movement stores in Masaka when it seized the area in late 1985, was a game changer. The rebels sold the coffee on the world market, and became awash in cash, enabling them to inject critical resources in the war that brought them victory in Kampala in January 1986.

What happened from 1971 is material for a book, not a 1,000-word newspaper article, but you can see some of the strands from history that still inform Ugandan coffee.

A ma prepares his coffee harvests for drying. Coffee has been one of Uganda’s leading exports in recent years. PHOTO/FILE



Within Uganda, while we hear the dichotomy of robusta and arabica coffee, easily the favourite premium coffee from the country for speciality buyers today is one many haven’t heard of – it is Nebbi Zombo from the Alur Highlands in Northern Uganda. The coffee high table in Uganda has to be rearranged.

While robusta might be on the bottom rung, that won’t be for long. Global robusta demand is an incredible surge, and it is projected it will be a far-out leader soon because emerging markets, all the world's leading economies of the future like China and India, and most nations that are becoming rich, are drinking robusta because it gives a stronger kicker, what is needed in these stressful times.

Domestically, it could all translate into more big money in the pockets of Buganda-based robusta growers. Right now, at the high end, the value of the global coffee market is placed at $264 billion. By the time Uganda goes to the crunch election of 2031, it is estimated that the global coffee market could be as high as $490 billion.

That has become even more important, because Uganda has bet the house on oil, and the delayed oil pipeline to Tanga, Tanzania. The global oil demand is slowing down and is set to reach its peak by 2030 – just four or three years after the completion of the pipeline. By 2034, if Ugandan coffee doubled and played stronger globally, it would be more precious than its oil. Getting a piece of, especially, the supply chain early will pay off handsomely in the near future.

The future

Today, though, at the same time when Uganda’s coffee earnings are, according to the UCDA, slightly more than $1 billion a year, climate change threatens the crop.

Arabica coffee will have to be grown at higher altitudes, and robusta in more temperate climates.

The landslides in Bugisu, Kisoro, and Rwenzori regions have put a wrinkle in things. In Buganda, growers can turn the tide, but right now the brutal ravaging of the region’s wetlands and forests has thrown a monkey wrench in that.

It has also made environmental exploitation a more vexed issue in the south, and overall exacerbated land grabs. Coffee is a hot political potato, but hang around until 2034; it will get hotter.