Sipapa, girlfriend remanded to Luzira over Shs1.6b robbery 

Socialite Charles Olimu alias Sipapa has been remanded to Luzira prison on allegations of aggravated robbery of $429, 000 (about Shs1.6 billion).

Sipapa on Friday appeared before Ms Ms Lorna Patience Tukundane, a grade one magistrate at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala alongside his girlfriend, Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba.

The magistrate read to the duo six counts of aggravated robbery which offences were allegedly committed in August this year.



The socialite and his girlfriend were not allowed to take plea because the charges against them can only be heard by a High Court judge.

“You cannot take a plea in this case because the charges against you are capital in nature and can only be heard in the High Court,” Ms Tukundane said before the state lawyers said police are still gathering more evidence to pin the accused.

They were remanded until September 19 when they return to court for mention of their case.