Sipapa, wife face 13 charges, trial starts in January

Kampala socialite Charles Olimu commonly known as Sipapa has been charged with 13 cases of fraud in connection with the September 2020 alleged aggravated robbery and money laundering.

Jointly charged with his wife, Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, Sipapa denied the 13 charges before the couple was further remanded until January 17, 2024 for commencement of the trial.

The duo appeared before High Court Judge Michael Elubu.

At the session, the court appointed two assessors Juliet Kasandwa and Joseph Waribi who will assist in deciding the fate of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has indicated to court that they will be presenting a set of forensic exhibits and documents that put the accused on the scene of crime and money records among others.

Through his lawyers, the accused persons have also asked the court to direct the prosecution to disclose to them CCTV footage at Sipapa’s home and that of the home of the complainant on the events that happened to on September 29, 2020.

Case

Prosecution led by Mr Edward Muhumuza in their summary of evidence presented to court, stated that they have gathered sufficient evidence to pin Sipapa and his wife in regards to the alleged robbery of $429,000 (about Shs1.6b) from Jacob Arok Nul Mayendit, a South Sudanese businessman.

The state contends that they have evidence to prove that Sipapa, a businessman dealing in gold, cars and promoter of musicians and Nakiyemba a designer and others still at large on the night of August 29, 2022 at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division engaged in money laundering.

Prosecution further alleges that the duo robbed a one Mul and Mary Ateng of $429,000 (about Shs1.6 billion), two mobile phones an iPhone silver blue in colour, Samsung flat screen TV 75 inches, an apple MacBook among others and immediately before or after used a substance on Arok which rendered them unconscious.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives tracked down an iCloud signal from one of the alleged stolen iPhones that led them to the socialite’s home at Kityo Close in Buwate in Kira Division.

Occupants told detectives that the home belonged to Sipapa, who was not at home and thorough search was conducted in the presence of Nakiyimba where exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok were recovered.

They include; $70,000 (Shs267 million), four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewelry, an iPhone charger and a Mac pro charger.

Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U.

In addition, an assortment of car accessories were recovered. They include two amplifiers, six tool boxes, four sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, three radiators, four inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors and seven grills. Two cars; a jeep and Audi, without registration plates had been resprayed with a red color and found in the compound.

According to the evidence on record, the accused on August 30, 2022 purchased a brand-new air compressor that was being used to re-spray the jeep in their compound for purposes of concealing and disguising ownership and true source of the car and this was done between September 1 and 3, 2022, a few days after the robbery.