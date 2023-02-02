Sironko Bridge to improve household income - leaders   

The construction of the Bunandasa-Bugibuni Bridge on River Sironko has excited residents and leaders in Sironko District.

Many are optimistic that the bridge will boost trade and household income upon completion.

The bridge links several urban councils and sub-counties such as Buyobo, Budadiri, Mutufu and Sironko through the villages of Bunandasa and Bugibuni.

Construction of the bridge commenced in February 2022 and is expected to cost Shs5b.

The works are being undertaken by M/s Saed Technical Services Ltd.

The works include construction of a clear span steel composite bridge, which is expected to cost Shs20m; river protection using gabions (Shs200m), and roads on either side of the bridge (Shs500m), among others.

Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West MP and secretary general of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), said the construction of the bridge will bring development in the area.

“This bridge is being constructed using our taxpayers’ money so let us plant coffee and bananas and other crops to liberate ourselves from poverty since transportation will no longer be a challenge,” he said.

Ms Rose Nabukwasi, the town clerk of Mutufu, said: “It will improve transport of produce and other goods.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Bageya Waiswa, said upon completion, the bridge is expected to yield benefits not only to the local communities but also to the region.

“Trade and access to social services like health and education will be promoted in line with the government’s goal of improving the livelihood of its citizens,” he said in a speech read for him by Mr Samuel Kisira, the head of the Bridges and Drainage Structure Division.

The State Minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, said the bridge will be a game changer in the prices of crops in the beneficiary areas.

An aerial view of the bridge. PHOTO/courtesy of ministry of works and transport

The NRM chairperson of Sironko District, Mr Suleiman Lumolo, urged locals to desist from stealing construction materials from the site.

“I call upon the local community to be vigilant and guard against theft of materials being used in the construction works; particularly steel reinforcement and cement,” he said.

Mr Richard Wagoba, a resident of Bugibuni Village in Buyobo Sub-county, said for the last 20 years, they have struggled to access services on the other side of the bridge due to its poor condition.

He said the residents used timber in an attempt to secure the bridge but it was still very risky to cross it.

“During the rainy season when River Sironko swells with fast-flowing water from Mt Elgon, crossing becomes risky,” he said.

Mr Fred Gibege, a resident of Mutufu Town Council, said many people have lost their lives as they attempted to cross the bridge.

Mr Charles Madoi, the Bugibuni Village chairperson, said in 2008, an elderly couple drowned as they attempted to cross the bridge at night.

“Our children would miss school whenever the river floods and also access to markets and health centres becomes impossible,” he said.