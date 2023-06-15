Sironko mother poisons self, three children

Police in Sironko District are investigating circumstances under which a woman allegedly poisoned her three children and herself.

Zakia Cherop,29, and her 5-year-old son died in the incident that happened on Wednesday at Nabidago Cell, Mutufu Town Council; while two others are admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

According to police preliminary investigation, Cherop added the poison to porridge and after eating, they started vomiting before they were rushed to the hospital.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said Francis Matsanga,5, died at Budadiri Health Centre IV while Cherop died at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Other two children including Mervin Wabomba,10 and Sam Mazaki,7, are still admitted.

“It is alleged that Cherop was married to Mr Samuel Gidudu, a UPDF soldier attached to Magamaga barracks. The husband, however, at a later stage abandoned the family and they have been living on their own,” Mr Taitika said.

“On June 5, 2023, Mr Gidudu came back home but refused to sleep in the same room with his wife. He was even preparing his own food. This allegedly caused Cherop to suspect that he had another woman and out of anger, she decided to poison herself and the three children,” he added.

Mr Taitika said the victims were found in a spinal lying position in the sitting room.

According to him, black substances/crystallization suspected to be poison were observed in the cups and the source pan.