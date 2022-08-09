Sironko parish chief killed by jilted lover - Police

Police in Mbale City are investigating circumstances under which a 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her jilted lover.

Parish chief Beth Grace Neumbe, attached to Nadiso Parish in Buwalasi Sub-county in Sironko District was killed on Monday night in Bujoloto Cell, Nkoma ward.

Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said “Neumbe was planning to shift from where she rented in Wagagai Cell to apparently escape from her jilted lover.”

“When the jilted lover (only identified as Derrick) got to know, he asked her to go where he was in a hideout. When she reached, Derrick who was armed with dangerous weapons including stabbed her to death with a knife,” Mr Taitika told journalists.

The 7:30pm murder in the densely populated area of the city followed irreconcilable misunderstandings between the pair.

“The deceased previously had a misunderstanding with the man only identified as Derrick. It is also said the two were related and they had been told by the clan to separate,” police disclosed on Tuesday.

Nkoma ward LC2 Defence Secretary Mr Joseph Gidudu, confirmed recovery of a blood-stained knife apparently used by the suspect to stab the deceased.

Ms Annet Gimono, a resident and neighbour to the deceased said an unknown boda-boda rider tried to rush Neumbe to hospital.

“She died on the way and the boda-boda rider dumped the body at Nkoma boda stage for fear of being interrogated by police,” she said.

Police have so far arrested a one Lydia Negesa to assist in investigations.

“We are hunting for the prime suspect who is still at large but Neumbe’s body has been taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem," Mr Taitika said.