Six arrested as search for kidnapped 7- year- old pupil intensifies  

Police in Kyotera District have so far arrested six people in connection with the disappearance of a seven year -old pupil.

Jonathan Lubega, a Primary one pupil at Master Cares Christian School in Kyotera District went missing last Sunday evening as he was playing with fellow children near Total Petrol Station in Kasambya Cell, Kyotera Town. A few hours later, it was discovered that the boy had been abducted and the suspected kidnappers started demanding a ransom of Shs15 million.

Kyotera District Police Commander, Mr Hassan Hiwumbire said they have got more clues which may lead them to the arrest of the kidnappers.

"Yes, there are some suspects we already have in our custody. We want them to help our detectives in the investigations. I can assure you that we will soon get the real kidnappers,” he told this reporter on Friday.

Sources said the suspected kidnappers have been negotiating with the victim’s mother, Ms Sarah Nabaggala since Sunday evening, trying to convince her to send the ransom, an arrangement police detectives are opposed to.

This publication has also learnt that Ms Nabaggala who is a nurse at Kamwaanyi Health Centre III in Kyotera Town Council is currently pondering whether to secure a loan of Shs15 million from a village Sacco to rescue her child.

