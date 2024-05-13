Six arrested in Mityana, Pallisa over census

At least six people have been arrested in Mityana and Pallisa districts for opposing and dodging the ongoing National Housing and Population Census exercise.

Two female residents of Kiyogaanyi Village, Kalangaalo Sub-county have been held at Mutetema Police Post for refusing to be counted.

Ms Prosy Mwanjuzi, the Mityana deputy resident district commissioner, said the duo will be produced in the courts to answer for their charges.

“I took enumerators to their homes and they still refused to cooperate. This is open sabotage of a well-intentioned government programme,” Ms Mwanjuzi said.

Several residents in the same village also refused to be counted, claiming they see no relevance in sharing their particulars “with a government which has failed to address their problems”.

In Pallisa District, four members of Kanyiriri sect were arrested for opposing the exercise saying the census is against their beliefs.

Daily Monitor learnt that the members were picked by police from Puti- Puti Sub-county after they reportdely refused to be counted.

The Pallisa Resident District Commissner, Mr Dhikusoka Magidu, said: “We arrested them and warned others intending to sabotage the programme to stop or else they will face arrest.

The Budaka County Member of Parliament, Mr Arthur Mboizi, cautioned against the sabotage of the census exercise.

“This is to warn those opposing and discouraging everyone from embracing the exercise. The census is going to help the government to plan properly,” Mr Mboizi said.

Mr Mboizi further said communities should give maximum cooperation to the enumerators and also provide correct information.

Mr Shaban Kabise, the district census officer, said their emphasis is to include leaders to help in mobilising locals to participate in the census.

In Masaka City, the Gayaza Cell chairman, Mr Muhammad Mustafa Ssempala, said although his area was supposed to have nine enumerators, only five have so far turned up.

“Several households have not been covered because the few enumerators in the area are also taking a lot of time on a household,” he said.

Government had earlier announced that anyone who refused to be counted would face up to six months in jail.