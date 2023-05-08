Six arrested over possession of explosives as UPDF, police raid Nabweru

At least six people have been arrested in an ongoing joint operation between UPDF and police in Nabweru North, Nansana Division, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District after they were allegedly found in possession of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

"After getting our technical and human intelligence information last night, our forces came to this place (Nabweru) and managed to arrest four people. These people are having gadgets that make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The IEDs are mostly used negative elements in countries like Somalia, DRC and recently in Uganda when they hid us" Major Charles Kabona, UPDF's 1st Division spokesperson tells journalists at the crime scene in Nabweru, before two more suspects were arrested moments later.

According to Major Kabona, the armed forces had already surrounded the area by Monday morning as they searched for more suspects.

"We will find out their collaborators. We call upon the general public to be extra vigilant and alert. Surprisingly, none of their neighbours knew that these people are criminals. We have a threat amidst us and therefore, we must work very closely to ensure that we curb such criminality. We shall not allow anybody to distablise our country,” Major Kabona added.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire who also spoke to journalists at the scene identified the suspects as Hamidu Ssekidde, Muhammad Kalyango, Abdul Katamba, Arafat Ssali, Emmanuel Asiimwe and Hamidu Muyondi.

The explosives were going to be used within the city centre to cause mayhem, according to police.

Muyondi, 37, was shot in the leg.

"He is one of the suspects that has moved away with a wound. This was an accident that occurred in the vehicle as they were preparing to drive away. But we are hopeful the injury is minor and we are waiting for the outcome from the medical side where he has been taken. They are going to be taken to one of our police stations for interrogations," ASP Owoyesigyire added.

"We shall not allow anybody to distablise our country," Major Charles Kabona, UPDF's 1st Division spokesperson tells journalists at the crime scene in Nabweru, Wakiso District where four people were arrested for alleged possession of improvised explosive devices on May 8, 2023.… pic.twitter.com/cut1GNIi0G — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 8, 2023

Some of the exhibits recovered include 12 wine bottles, wielding binder nails, charcoal dust, sugar, a jerrycan of petrol, matchboxes, blasting cup, dynamite and candlewick, among others.

"Explosives found in Nabweru on the road to Kazo. These were to be used today in the city by those planning to paint it red. The media should go and see for themselves," the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye had tweeted Monday morning.

Meanwhile, there's heightened security deployment of both the army and police personnel in Kampala city and surrounding areas to thwart planned protests by a section of Ugandans.





WATCH: Four people have been arrested in a UPDF operation in Nabweru North, Nansana Division, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District after they were allegedly found in possession of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).#MonitorUpdates

📹 @nabuken2 pic.twitter.com/fFMAHc5oPB — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 8, 2023