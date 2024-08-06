Six BoU senior staff positions vacant in new reshuffle

The Bank of Uganda has redistributed its technical staff to positions that align more closely with their competencies, resulting into six vacant positions as of an August 5 notice.

In a memorandum shared with all its directors, the central bank indicated that following the “Board approval of the new Organisation Structure on May 7, 2024, and considering the skills, qualifications, competencies, and experience, this takes effect from August 6, 2024.”

This reshuffle was intended to swap positions at the heads of directorates and departments, specifically at the ranks of Executive Director and Director.

Key Appointments and Vacancies:

Ms Kande Sabiti has been assigned to the Governor’s office as the person in charge of Procurement Assurance. However, this has left a vacancy in the ‘Procurement and Disposal’ department.

In the Bank Supervision department, Mr Mackay Aomu, previously the Director of National Payment Systems, is now the Director of Non-Bank Financial Systems. The positions of Robert Mbabazize, Director of Financial Stability, and Mr Hannington Wasswa, Director of Commercial Banking, remain unchanged.

Christine Asiimwe, formerly the central bank’s economist, is now the Director of Board Affairs in the Board Secretariat, whose Executive Director is Ms Susan Kanyemibwa. Dr Kenneth Egesa remains the Director of Communications and Public Relations within the same Directorate.

Both the executive Director of Economic Research Adam Mugume and Director of Statistics Ms Milly Nalukwago retained their positions. But this has left a vacant position of Director, Monetary Policy and Economic Research.

Ms Hajara Kasule, previously the Director of the Security Department, is now the Director of Agriculture & Other Credit Schemes. Mr. Richard Byarugaba, formerly acting Executive Director of Finance, is now the substantive Executive Director in the department.

Zephania Mugisha, an accountant at the Bank of Uganda, is now the Director in charge of Risk and Compliance. Prisca Rwamahe remains the Director of Strategy and Innovation. Mr. Phillip Wabulya, formerly the Executive Director of the Petroleum Investment Fund and Chairman of the Contracts Committee, is now the Executive Director of Risk and Strategy Management.

Charles Mugisa, the central bank’s Chief Accountant, is now the Director of Banking, while Christine Alupo is the Director in charge of Currency. Dr Jacob Opolot, the Economic Advisor to the Governor, is now the new Executive Director of Operations.

Dr Jimmy Apaa is the substantial Director of Domestic Financial Markets in the Operations directorate, but there is a vacancy in the directorate of the position of the Director, Domestic Financial Markets development.

Tumubweinee Twinemanzi, formerly the Executive Director of Supervision, is now the Executive Director of National Payment Systems. This has left the position of Director, National Payment Systems vacant in the Directorate of National Payment Systems.

The Legal Services department retains its Legal Services Director, Ms. Margaret Kasule, but the Executive Director of Legal Services position remains vacant.

Ivan Amagaragariho, the central bank’s Deputy Director of the Financial Stability Department, is now the Director of Internal Audit, whose directorate’s Executive Director is Ms. Joyce Okello.

Mr. Edward Mugerwa is now the Director of IT Operations & Infrastructure in the IT Directorate, whose Executive Director is Mr. Richard Mayebo. However, there is a vacancy in this directorate for the Director of IT Business Automation.

This year-long reorganization sought to modernize the central bank's administrative framework, comply with regulatory requirements, and balance employee workloads.