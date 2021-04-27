Six charged, remanded for robbing Chinese national

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Six people, who were caught on CCTV cameras attacking two people including a Chinese national, have been charged before court and sent on remand.

They include Edson Musinguzi, 35, Judith Mbabazi, 32, Dan Buwoza, 45, Joseph Mperese, 40, Sostin Kamuzo, 40, and Wilson Kalyago, 46.

The group appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala yesterday and were charged with aggravated robbery.

IDEO GRAB: Security agencies have arrested six people, including three who reportedly impersonated National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) workers and attacked two people at a residence in Kyambogo, Nakawa Division, Kampala City. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Being a capital offense that attracts a punishment of up to death by hanging on conviction, the suspects were not allowed to plead to the charges, which were simply read to them.

Grade One Magistrate Irene Akello, who presided over the court session, advised the group to apply for bail before the High Court saying her court does not have jurisdiction to entertain their bail hearing.

The group were then sent on remand to Kitalya prison until May 13.

The magistrate informed them that their case will be mentioned via video link on the same day, meaning they will not be brought to court physically.

Prosecution alleges that the group and others still at large, disguised themselves as employees of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation and robbed Zhang Jinjin of cash amounting to Shs100m, on March 31, at Kyambogo Lower Estate, Edinburg Avenue, Plot 12.

This screengrab from a CCTV footage handout shows men who dressed in NWSC attire, strangled and robbed a Chinese chef (in white & green attire) in Kampala .



Caught in the act

In the video clip, two men and a woman are seen wearing helmets and masks, pretending to be workers of National Water and Sewerage Corporation WSC, who wanted to check on the water system.

The Chinese national gave them access to the residence, which is the home of several Chinese nationals.

In the process, one of the accused grabbed the Chinese cook and put him in a chokehold.

The suspects also grabbed a maid, tied up their victims, stole the money kept in another room and fled.

