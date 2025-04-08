Six Congolese nationals injured in Kisoro road crash

Five of the six Congolese nationals who were injured in a road accident on Sunday, April 6, have been discharged from Mutorele Hospital in Kisoro District after receiving medical treatment, officials said on April 8.

According to Kigezi Region Police Spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, the survivors were travelling from Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Kisoro Town, having passed through Kabale. He identified the survivors as Bahati Cubaka Jean Claude (driver), Bahati Tussi, Muhindo Matembela, Kamala Mitume Boniface, Kambale Malemo, and Kasereka Mbula—all male passengers.

Mr Maate said the group was travelling in a silver Toyota Noah, registration number CGO4642AE22, which failed to negotiate a corner at Kagano Village, Kanaba Sub-county along the Kabale-Kisoro road around 10pm.

“The victims were rushed to Mutorele hospital in Kisoro district for medical help. Motor vehicle towed with break down to Kisoro Central Police Station pending IOVs inspection. Sketch map of the accident scene drawn, statements recorded from four victims including the driver and PF3 forms issued to the victims.

Police inquiries into the matter commenced although they suspect that brake failure and over speeding were the cause of the accident,” Mr Maate said.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Michael Kushaba, the Officer in Charge of Traffic at Kisoro Central Police Station, confirmed that five of the victims had been discharged, with the driver remaining in hospital for additional treatment.

Recurring road safety concerns

This latest incident brings renewed attention to road safety along the Kabale-Kisoro route. Just five months ago, in November, another crash involving Congolese nationals occurred when a vehicle, registration number UBK 037G, failed to negotiate a corner at Kamukirirwa Cell, Nyarurambi Ward in Rubanda Town Council, along the Kabale-Rubanda-Kisoro road.

In that crash, 40 Congolese nationals sustained serious injuries, and eight passengers died on the spot due to suspected brake failure.

Mr Maate confirmed that the victims in the November incident were Congolese refugee escapees from Rwamwanja settlement in Kamwenge District, who were attempting to return to the DRC.