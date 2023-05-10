Six convicted of murdering South Sudan businessmen

High Court judge Stephen Mubiru yesterday convicted six people of murdering two South Sudanese businessmen at Juba City hotel at Arua Park in Kampala and injuring another in 2018.

The convicts are Nelson Oribitunga, and Jacob Chothembo, both former security guards working with Saracen Private Security Company; Innocent Gumisiriza, a driver; Nicholas Mugisha, a cleaner; Daniel Namara and Abdul Karim Kabano, both businessmen.

Justice Mubiru found the six guilty of murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery. However, the judge acquitted Patrick Monday, also a former security guard, for lack of evidence linking him to the crime.

Justice Mubiru noted that the idea of robbery was hatched by Mugisha, who was a cleaner at the hotel.

He notified his co-convicts that the manager, Ibrahim Bakhit, usually had a lot of money and gold which he kept in his hotel room. They met at a restaurant in Kisenyi to discuss how to execute the robbery, which led to the subsequent double murders that also involved the killing of the manager’s brother Abdallah Mohammed.

The court based its conviction on a witness’ account, which is collaborated by a CCTV video footage , digital phone data records which showed there was active communication among the convicts and the masts, placing them at the scene of crime.

The conduct of the suspects was also considered after the commission of this offence, including disappearance from their respective places of work and homes .

“ I am convinced by the prosecution evidence that Oribitunga was the one with the killer pistol, which he used to force the manager to handover the keys for the safe where money was being kept and they later killed him and his brother,” Justice Mubiru ruled.

“None of the convicts is a direct perpetrator but instead they aided and abetted Oribitunga who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment upon his plea of guilty by advising him on how to execute the mission, providing information on what was to be stolen,” he added.

The judge noted that the deceased were brutally killed, citing that Muhammed was shot in the head, neck, while the third bullet hit his shoulder and exited through the chest.

He further noted that Bhakit was shot multiple times.

“Whoever does the shooting multiple times on sensitive body parts is always targeting and intending to kill,” Justice Mubiru ruled.

However, after convicting the six, prosecution led by Ms Jacquelyn Okui asked court to hand them deterrent sentences of life imprisonment as murder and robbery offences are on the rise and an order for compensation since the hotel lost $3,400 and Owachigiu suffered permanent injuries.

But the convicts asked the court to be lenient with them because they have children and families to look after, spent four years on remand and that they have never been convicted of any offence before.

The judge set May 16 for sentencing of the six convicts.

Prosecution

Prosecution contended that on August 15, 2018 at around Arua Park, Ben Kiwanuka Street in Kampala, the convicts and others still at large, stole Shs1,865,000 and $3,400 (about Shs12m) and before or after the said robbery used a pistol to kill Mohammed Abdallah and Ibrahim Bakhit.

On the count of attempted murder, the state further contended that still on August 15, 2018 at Juba Hotel in Kampala, the accused persons attempted to cause the death of one Robert Owachigiu.