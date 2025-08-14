Six detained over impersonation in UPDF recruitment exercise in Nebbi

Six applicants were detained at Nebbi police station on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, during the UPDF recruitment exercise in Nebbi District for alleged impersonation. Those with mismatched particulars on their documents were dismissed from the process.

Lt. Nasser Mene, Public Information Officer (PIO) for the West Nile region, said; "This time round, the recruitment exercise was done through online applications, which minimised some of the cases of irregularities compared to the past history, though minor cases were reported at the recruitment centre."

Lt Mene added that the online application system has made it difficult for applicants to lobby or use shortcuts to get recruited.

"In the past, high-ranking officers in the force and politicians could make phone calls to recruitment teams for their relatives to be fixed using shortcuts, but these times it was quite hard because applicants applied through online portals, which became difficult for them to lobby," he said.

Out of 108 shortlisted applicants from Nebbi and Zombo districts, 73 reported for physical and medical assessments. Unfortunately, two applicants collapsed during the warm-up exercise.

Mr Robert Abak, the Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, attributed some of the issues to parents allowing their children to use academic papers bearing relatives' names.

"We had cases where applicants produced academic documents with mismatched particulars on national IDs, which caused the arrest of some applicants," Abak said.

Abak explained that some applicants couldn't produce their original academic papers, leading to their disqualification.

"Some hired their academic papers to relatives to join private security guards," he added. Abak warned that such practices would not be tolerated in the recruitment process.

Allan Mungufeni, a disappointed applicant, traveled 73 kilometers from Madi-Okollo only to be turned down for failing to produce his PLE result slip.

"I applied and was shortlisted, but when I reported for the interview at Nebbi district headquarters recruitment center, I was turned down for lacking a PLE result slip," Mungufeni said, expressing his disappointment.

The UPDF recruitment exercise aims to recruit 9,627 regular forces into infantry forces, with successful candidates reporting to Kaweweta Basic Military Training School in Nakaseke District within three days of recruitment.



