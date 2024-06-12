Six die after Rukungiri-bound bus rams into taxi

A police constable attached to Nsangi Police Station in Wakiso District is among six people who have died in a road crash along Ntungamo-Rukungiri high this morning, police have said.

PC Brian Agereza and five other travelers died after a Rukungiri-bound bus rammed into a stationary Toyota Hiace taxi at Kakiika Trading Center, located about 21km from Ntungamo Town in western Uganda.

The Toyota Hiace taxi that was rammed into by the bus

The other victims were identified as Robert Arinaitwe (bus driver), Urban Kakye (owner of Toyota Hiace taxi), John Baptist Banturaki (turn man and a driver at St John Nursing school Rwashamaire), Herbert Kwikiriza (a watchman at Rwashamaire Public School) and one man whose particulars were not readily available.

“The crash involved motor vehicles UBN 337H, a Toyota Hiace, and UAP 385U, an Isuzu bus belonging to Kasaaba Bus Company. According to the initial report, motor vehicle UBN 337H, which was coming from Rukungiri to Ntungamo, got a tyre puncture and parked on the right-hand side of the road, leaving part of the vehicle on the tarmac while attempting to fix the tyre, with full lights on. Unfortunately, the bus, which was coming from Kampala and heading to Rukungiri, veered off the road and rammed into the parked omnibus, instantly killing six people, including the driver, the turn man, and a police officer attached to Nsangi Police Station,” said Traffic police spokesperson, SP Michael Kananura.

Poeple stand next to the wreckage of the bus that rammed into a stationary Toyota Hiance taxi on June 12, 2024.