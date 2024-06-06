Six electrocuted to death at wedding function, groom hospitalised

Police in Mubende District in central Uganda are investigating a case in which six people were electrocuted to death as they tried to erect a tent at a wedding event at Butawata market, Butawata "E" Village, Kigando parish, Kigandoo Sub County.

The 9 am Thursday incident left 40-year-old Godwin Asaba Bidewa, a resident of Kigando village; 51-year-old Boaz Byamukama, a resident of Namugongo village Kigando parish Kigando Sub County and 22-year-old Jordan Ayebazibwe, businessman and resident of Butawata "W” Village Kigando parish, Kigando Sub County dead.

Police identified the other victims as 19-year-old George Walusimbi, a resident of Rwensha village, Kigando parish , Kigando; 30-year-old Ambrose Kakuru, a resident of Lusanga village Kigando parish and 32-year-old Innocent Nasasira Kyozzo, a boda boda rider and resident of Kabateza "B" village, Kigando parish.

Police said the deceased were hired by one Nelson Otamugaya (groom) to erect tents for his wedding function which was scheduled to take place today (June 6, 2024) at about midday at Butawata Market ground.

Otamugaya, a former teacher at Kigando Seed Secondary School is currently admitted at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital where he was rushed for first aid after collapsing due to the shock.

“It is alleged that while erecting the tent, its metallic edge came in contact with electricity wires/lines thereby causing electrocution resulting in the death of 6. The deceased persons were electrocuted by three phase lines. Our task team led by Mubende DPC, Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) responded to the scene of the crime,” said Wamala region police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala.



A case of rush and neglect act causing death was opened up as investigations continue.

“The Scene of Crime was examined and documented. Statements of relevant witnesses have been recorded,” she said.

The bodies were taken to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

Ms Kawala says the area police had not been informed about the function.