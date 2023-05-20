Six family members killed after woman sets herself on fire

"On Thursday, Mukankubito spent a night sharing intoxicating drinks with other family members at her own expense and at around 03:56am (Friday) while in the house with others, she locked the door with padlocks and poured petrol all over herself and then set herself on fire which spread to the entire house, causing death of six people and injuring five others," Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala disclosed.

Other fatalities from the incident at Musalaba Village in Masode-Kalagi Town Council are of Mukankubito’s children Pamela Namubiru who is aged seven and 2-year-old Patrick Kisakye.

Julian Mukansime also died during the fire while a person only identified as Rwabuhihi also lost two of his/her juvenile children Gerald Barley and Leticia Nsinga.