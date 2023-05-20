Six family members killed after woman sets herself on fire
At least six family members have died after a woman set herself on fire in a house in Kyankwanzi District, police said Friday.
Authorities have since identified the woman as Mariam Mukankubito.
"On Thursday, Mukankubito spent a night sharing intoxicating drinks with other family members at her own expense and at around 03:56am (Friday) while in the house with others, she locked the door with padlocks and poured petrol all over herself and then set herself on fire which spread to the entire house, causing death of six people and injuring five others," Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala disclosed.
Other fatalities from the incident at Musalaba Village in Masode-Kalagi Town Council are of Mukankubito’s children Pamela Namubiru who is aged seven and 2-year-old Patrick Kisakye.
Julian Mukansime also died during the fire while a person only identified as Rwabuhihi also lost two of his/her juvenile children Gerald Barley and Leticia Nsinga.
The injured include 32-year-old Nyabutono Mukambabuka, Ruth Namata, 16 and 10-year-old Mumbeja. The two other victims were not identified by press time but police said they were aged 32 and 7 respectively.
Kawala partially linked the incident to social strife as she disclosed that the injured are currently getting treatment in Kiboga Hospital.
“The scene of crime has been visited and documented and the six bodies, including that of Mukankubito have been conveyed to Kiboga General Hospital mortuary for postmortem as inquiries xcontinue,” she remarked late Friday.