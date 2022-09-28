Six health workers at Mubende Hospital test positive for Ebola

Six health workers at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital have tested positive for the Ebola Virus Disease.

According to the General Secretary of the Uganda Medical Association, Mr Herbert Luswata, three are medical workers, two are interns and one is a medical student. The samples of the health workers were sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute which confirmed the Ebola virus on Wednesday.

Dr Alex Adaku, the Director of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital says that they are waiting to receive the six medical workers for further management. According to Adaku, the health workers will be managed at the Joint Mobile Emerging Disease Intervention Clinical Capability (JMEDICC) clinic.

Ms Rosemary Byabashaija, the Mubende Resident District Commissioner said that currently there are 42 people admitted at the Ebola Centre in Mubende with 16 people tested and confirmed to be positive for Ebola Virus. She said that one died bringing the number of deaths at the facility to six, while 19 others died in the villages making 25, the total number of deaths.

“Many people continue to contract this disease as the numbers continue increasing, but the good news is that some are being cured of the disease. We currently have 42 people in isolation, and the confirmed positive cases are 16. We have 26 in emergency units,” she said on Wednesday.

Ms Byabashaija said that at least 300 contact persons have since been traced from the villages and that they have created more space for the suspected and confirmed Ebola patients after an isolation centre was created at Madudu Health Center III.